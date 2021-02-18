Recovery Unplugged Treatment Centers Now Accepting Bitcoin for Addiction Care

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recovery Unplugged is pleased and excited to announce that we are now accepting Bitcoin to help prospective clients and their loved ones more readily pay for the cost of lifesaving addiction treatment. This makes our organization one of a select few treatment centers in the country that allows payment for substance abuse treatment through cryptocurrency.

In a year that has seen a record high of over 81,000 overdose deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there has also been a steady increase in cryptocurrency investment and utilization, and Bitcoin has proven to be one of the fastest-growing types on the market.

Recovery Unplugged is hopeful and optimistic that this payment innovation will help make addiction treatment accessible to more of the over 19 million Americans who struggle with substance use disorder (SUD). It's estimated that over 11 percent of Americans currently hold some amount of Bitcoin, and that there are over one million daily Bitcoin transactions. Recovery Unplugged has officially established its Bitcoin transaction infrastructure and is readily accepting the cryptocurrency through Coinbase.

About Bitcoin

Bitcoin is a decentralized digital currency, without a central bank or single administrator, that can be sent from user to user on the peer-to-peer bitcoin network without the need for intermediaries. Transactions are verified by network nodes through cryptography and recorded in a public distributed ledger called a blockchain. Bitcoins are created as a reward for a process known as mining. They can be exchanged for other currencies, products, and services.

About Recovery Unplugged Treatment Centers

Recovery Unplugged is a national addiction treatment organization that uses a music-assisted approach to help clients heal from substance use disorder. Combining traditional elements of care, such as medical detoxification, comprehensive behavioral rehab and medication-assisted treatment, with innovative music-focused therapies, Recovery Unplugged is the only addiction care provider to fully integrate music into our treatment model. Recovery Unplugged offers a full continuum of care through each stage of the treatment process. Our world-class doctors, therapists and creative professionals leverage the power of music to help our clients more readily embrace treatment and recovery. We offer multiple locations across the country, and long-term success rates at four times the national average.

