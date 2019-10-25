+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
25.10.2019 12:44:00

Recovery Centers of America Announces $1000 College Scholarship for Students Seeking to Help Those Impacted by Substance Use Disorders

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Recovery Centers of America ("RCA") announced an open application period for students seeking to apply for the Recovery Centers of America Scholarship 2019.

(PRNewsfoto/Recovery Centers of America)

The scholarship was launched in 2018 to help support the next generation of addiction professionals. The company will award $1,000 to one current or prospective college student who has expressed a desire to work with those impacted by addiction and substance use disorder.

RCA accepts applications for the Recovery Centers of America Scholarship through December 31, 2019. All applicants are required to submit an essay that explains how they plan to use their degree to aid those in recovery and showcases their commitment to helping individuals and families overcome the disease of addiction.

Last year the company received applications from twenty different states. A student studying for a Masters of Science in Nursing, Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner track from Nashville, TN was awarded the 2018 scholarship.

"RCA is excited to offer the Recovery Centers of America College Scholarship for the second year in a row.  We were thrilled with the response we received last year and it really demonstrates the tremendous interest of today's students in pursuing careers helping those with substance use disorders," said Recovery Centers of America Director of Public Relations Terri C. Malenfant.

"This scholarship is a vital tool for financially supporting students who want to make a difference in the lives of those suffering from addiction. We are proud to advance the education of the next generation of healthcare leaders, and we look forward to expanding this scholarship in the years to come," said Malenfant.  

The scholarship winner will be notified by Recovery Centers of America by or before January 31, 2019.

To apply or obtain more information about the Recovery Centers of America Scholarship, eligibility requirements, and the application process, please visit: https://recoverycentersofamerica.com/the-recovery-centers-of-america-scholarship/.

Recovery Centers of America (1-800-Recovery) provides quality addiction treatment that is accessible and affordable – including medically-monitored detoxification, inpatient treatment and outpatient treatment – throughout Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Maryland.  Recovery Centers of America also offers Medication Assisted Treatment at all of its facilities and at Opioid Treatment Programs in Trenton and Somerdale, NJ.

Contact: Terri C. Malenfant
tmalenfant@recoverycoa.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/recovery-centers-of-america-announces-1000-college-scholarship-for-students-seeking-to-help-those-impacted-by-substance-use-disorders-300945264.html

SOURCE Recovery Centers of America

