Recording Academy™ Announces Georgia Music Partners Co-Founder Tammy Hurt as National Vice Chair of the Board of Trustees

ATLANTA, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Recording Academy™ recently announced its newly elected Board of Trustees, voted upon at the organization's annual spring Board of Trustees meeting in late May. Managing partner of Placement Music and Georgia Music Partners VP of Legislative Affairs, Tammy Hurt will serve as Vice Chair, and Record producer Harvey Mason Jr. has been elected as the Chair of the Board of Trustees. Executive Terry Hemmings was re-elected Secretary/Treasurer and recording artist and founder/CEO of Swan Songs Christine Albert assumes the position of Chair Emeritus. All officer appointments were effective on June 1, 2019.

"We are delighted to see Tammy step into her new role, which is well-earned given her many contributions to the music industry over the years, both here in Georgia and on the national level through her ongoing service at the Recording Academy. Tammy is both a visionary and a powerhouse on the side of execution, and we can't wait to watch her contributions to the Academy in this new position," shared Shachar Oren, President, Georgia Music Partners.

Music industry veteran Tammy Hurt has been a driving force in Atlanta's music scene for decades and has served on the Board of the Recording Academy's Atlanta Chapter for 14 years. A musician at heart, she has played drums professionally, live and in the studio since the age of 14. Hurt is the managing partner of Placement Music, a boutique entertainment firm specializing in custom music, scoring, and licensing, which was commissioned by FOX Sports for a second consecutive Super Bowl broadcast to create an original full orchestral score. Additional credits include Paramount Pictures, CBS, MTV, HBO, BET, Sony, Lifetime, Hallmark, NFL, NASCAR, "True Blood," "Dexter," "Drop Dead Diva," Mean Girls 2, and multiple custom placements in the indie film HITS, which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival. A co-founder of the nonprofit organization, Georgia Music Partners (GMP), Hurt spearheaded the campaign to create and pass Georgia's first standalone music tax incentive, the Georgia Music Investment Act. Hurt is a recipient of Catalyst Magazine's Top 25 Entrepreneurs and Ones to Watch Award, and a 5-year co-chair of the Recording Academy's national membership committee which, in partnership with national staff, developed the criteria and goals for the new membership process. She is an openly LGBTQ Officer of the Academy.

"I am honored to have been elected by the National Board of Trustees to serve during this transformational era for the Academy," said Hurt. "I believe that the strategic vision of incoming Chairman of the Board, Harvey Mason, Jr., and the bold new leadership of incoming CEO, Deborah Dugan, combined with the new community-driven and peer-reviewed membership model, will allow the Academy to begin to holistically build a healthier, more representative membership body. It is indeed a very exciting time to be a part of the Recording Academy."

"Following the outcome of our annual spring Board of Trustees meeting, it is clear the Recording Academy's governance continues to demonstrate its commitment to keeping the Academy a relevant and responsive organization," said Neil Portnow, President/CEO of the Recording Academy. "We are thrilled with the diversity and depth of music industry experience embodied by our new slate of National Officers. These esteemed and talented individuals will continue to carry out the mission of this organization which works on behalf of all music creators and professionals year-round."

About the Recording Academy

The Recording Academy represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and all music professionals. Dedicated to ensuring the recording arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage, the Academy honors music's history while investing in its future through the GRAMMY Museum®, advocates on behalf of music creators, supports music people in times of need through MusiCares®, and celebrates artistic excellence through the GRAMMY Awards® —music's only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement. As the world's leading society of music professionals, we work year-round to foster a more inspiring world for creators.

About Georgia Music Partners

Georgia Music Partners is a not-for-profit organization founded with the mission to help Georgia's music industry grow in order to promote job growth and culture in the state of Georgia. Georgia Music Partners managed to pass the Georgia Music Investment Act in 2017 which then went into effect in January 2018 and creates a new tax incentive for music production in Georgia. GMP is currently working to pass House Bill 347 to further their overall mission. Visit http://www.georgiamusicpartners.org to learn more about GMP and HB-347.

SOURCE Recording Academy