RECORDATI ANNOUNCES GROWTH IN THE FIRST QUARTER 2020. REVENUES +12.1%, EBITDA +20.1%.

Consolidated revenues € 429.2 million, +12.1%.

EBITDA (1) € 172.9 million, +20.1%

€ 172.9 million, +20.1% Operating income € 148.4 million, +17.8%.

Net income € € 111.2 million, + 20.7%

Adjusted net income (2) € 125.2 million, +23.5%.

€ 125.2 million, +23.5%. Net financial position (3) : net debt of € 880.8 million; € 902.7 million at 31 December 2019.

: net debt of € 880.8 million; € 902.7 million at 31 December 2019. Shareholders’ equity € 1,242.9 million.

Isturisa® (osilodrostat) approved in Europe and in the U.S.A., filed for approval in Japan..

Milan, 7 May 2020 – The Board of Directors of Recordati S.p.A. approved the Group’s consolidated results for the first quarter of 2020 prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement criteria prescribed by the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). These financial statements will be available today at the company’s offices and on the company’s website www.recordati.com and can also be viewed on the authorized storage system 1Info (www.1Info.it).

Financial highlights

Consolidated revenues in the first quarter of 2020 are € 429.2 million, up by 12.1% compared to the same period of the preceding year. International sales grow by 15.6%. They include accelerated stock building by wholesalers and pharmacies during the month of March to face the COVID-19 emergency in Italy as well as internationally, for an estimated € 20 million, which is expected to lead to de-stocking in the second quarter. Also included is revenue of € 14.7 million related to Signifor® and Signifor® LAR, which were consolidated starting 24 October 2019.



Consolidated revenues in the first quarter of 2020 are € 429.2 million, up by 12.1% compared to the same period of the preceding year. International sales grow by 15.6%. They include accelerated stock building by wholesalers and pharmacies during the month of March to face the COVID-19 emergency in Italy as well as internationally, for an estimated € 20 million, which is expected to lead to de-stocking in the second quarter. Also included is revenue of € 14.7 million related to Signifor® and Signifor® LAR, which were consolidated starting 24 October 2019.

EBITDA (1) is € 172.9 million, or 40.3% of sales (37.6% in the first quarter of 2019), an increase of 20.1%. EBITDA excludes non-recurring costs related to the COVID-19 epidemiological emergency of € 2.0 million, which comprise mainly donations to hospitals.



Operating income, at 34.6% of sales, is € 148.4 million, an increase of 17.8% over the same period of the preceding year.



Net income, at 25.9% of sales, is € 111.2 million, up 20.7% over the first quarter of 2019, thanks to increase in operating income, lower financial expenses and reduction of the effective tax rate. Adjusted net income (2), at 29.2% of sales, is € 125.2 million, an increase of 23.5% over the first quarter of 2019. Given the increased amount of intangible assets on the Group's balance sheet and their amortization, in order to provide information in line with best practice in the sector, an additional performance measure, adjusted net income, which is net income excluding amortization and write-down of intangible assets (except software) and goodwill, and non-recurring items, net of tax effects, has been introduced.



Net financial position (3) at 31 March 2020 records a net debt of € 880.8 million compared to net debt of € 902.7 million at 31 December 2019. During the period a milestone of $ 20.0 million was paid to Novartis following the European approval of Isturisa® and own shares were purchased for a total outlay, net of disposals for the exercise of stock options, of € 44.0 million. Shareholders' equity is € 1,242.9 million.

(1) Net income before financial (income) expense, provision for taxes, depreciation, amortization and write down of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and goodwill, and non-recurring items.

(2) Net income excluding amortization and write-down of intangible assets (except software) and goodwill, and non-recurring items, net of tax effects.

(3) Cash and short-term financial investments less bank overdrafts and loans which include the measurement at fair value of hedging derivatives.

Corporate development news

In January the European Commission granted marketing authorisation for the orphan medicinal product Isturisa® (osilodrostat), indicated for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome (CS) in adults. In March, the FDA approved Isturisa® for the treatment of patients with Cushing’s disease, for whom pituitary surgery is not an option or has not been curative, in the U.S.A.. Both the European Commission and the FDA confirmed the orphan drug status of Isturisa®. Also in March, the Japanese New Drug Application (JNDA) was submitted to the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare seeking marketing approval for osilodrostat.

The active substance of Isturisa® is osilodrostat, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor. Osilodrostat works by inhibiting 11-beta-hydroxylase, an enzyme responsible for the final step of cortisol biosynthesis in the adrenal gland. The benefits of Isturisa® are its ability to control or normalise cortisol levels in adult CS patients with a manageable safety profile, making this product a valuable treatment option for patients with Cushing’s syndrome.

As per the agreement with Novartis, in the month of February the marketing authorizations for Signifor® and Signifor® LAR in the U.S. were transferred to Recordati Rare Diseases Inc. and direct marketing of these products on this market started.

Subsequent events and business outlook

On 14 February the Company published its targets for 2020 which included, among others, net income of between € 360 and € 370 million compared to € 368.9 million in 2019 which included a non-recurring benefit of € 27 million resulting from the so-called Patent box fiscal benefit related to preceding years. The target for adjusted net income in 2020, that excludes amortization and write-down of intangible assets (except software) and goodwill, as well as non-recurring events, net of tax effects, would have been between € 408 and € 418 million, an increase over the € 383,0 million in 2019 according to the same definition.

Italy and all the main countries in which the Group operates continue to be impacted by restrictions to the circulation of people and provisions to support companies’ economic activities have been introduced following the epidemiologic emergency due to the COVID-19 virus, declared a pandemic by the OMS in March. To face the emergency, in Italy, and subsequently also in other countries the Group has implemented all possible measures and initiatives to guarantee the supply of medicines to its patients and the safety of its employees.

Given the complex and continuously evolving situation, possible future impacts are not for the moment entirely predictable but the Company expects EBITDA and adjusted net income to be in line with the lower limit of the target ranges announced in February.

Management Comments

"The first quarter of 2020 saw the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in all geographical areas in which the Group operates. As we all know, restrictions were imposed on the movement of people, transport, production, commerce, most of which are still in place”, stated Andrea Recordati, CEO. "Pharmaceutical operations where allowed to continue in order to ensure the availability of drugs for patients. While complying with all the measures necessary to ensure the health and safety of its employees, Recordati did not interrupt its production and distribution activities and adopted all necessary measures to guarantee the continued availability on the market of its products”, continued Andrea Recordati. "Despite the medical emergency and the restrictions implemented in all countries, the financial results obtained in the first quarter are very positive and confirm the continued growth of the Group. I wish to sincerely thank all the Group’s employees for the great effort and excellent job done in this difficult situation. Their professionalism, dedication and sense of responsibility, in particular our manufacturing and distribution employees, allowed our activities to continue in the best way possible, ensuring the uninterrupted availability of our products, many of which are for the treatment of severe, chronic diseases. We are proud of the contribution we have been able to provide in this emergency, also through the donations we have made to support healthcare institutions who are tirelessly and courageously committed to fighting the COVID-19 epidemic in the most affected areas”.

Recordati, established in 1926, is an international pharmaceutical group, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange (Reuters RECI.MI, Bloomberg REC IM, ISIN IT 0003828271), with a total staff of more than 4,300, dedicated to the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Recordati has operations throughout the whole of Europe, including Russia, Turkey, North Africa, the United States of America, Canada, Mexico, some South American countries, Japan and Australia. An efficient field force of medical representatives promotes a wide range of innovative pharmaceuticals, both proprietary and under license, in a number of therapeutic areas including a specialized business dedicated to treatments for rare diseases. Recordati is a partner of choice for new product licenses for its territories. Recordati is committed to the research and development of new specialties with a focus on treatments for rare diseases. Consolidated revenue for 2019 was € 1,481.8 million, operating income was € 465.3 million and net income was € 368.9 million.

RECORDATI GROUP

Summary of consolidated results prepared in accordance with the

International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

(thousands of €)

INCOME STATEMENT First quarter

2020 First quarter

2019 Change % REVENUE 429,235 382,990 12.1 Cost of sales (125,511) (116,466) 7.8 GROSS PROFIT 303,724 266,524 14.0 Selling expenses (99,854) (94,563) 5.6 Research and development expenses (34,928) (29,152) 19.8 General & administrative expenses (18,369) (17,254) 6.5 Other income (expenses), net (2,147) 455 n.s. OPERATING INCOME 148,426 126,010 17.8 Financial income (expenses), net (2,896) (3,991) (27.4) PRE-TAX INCOME 145,530 122,019 19.3 Provision for income taxes (34,335) (29,907) 14.8 NET INCOME 111,195 92,112 20.7 Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent 111,183 92,100 20.7 Non-controlling interests 12 12 0.0 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic (1) € 0.540 € 0.451 19.7 Diluted (2) € 0.532 € 0.440 20.9 ADJUSTED NET INCOME (3) 125,175 101,364 23.5 EBITDA (4) 172,872 143,939 20.1



(1) Earnings per share (EPS) are based on average shares outstanding during each year, 205,786,745 in 2020 and 204,019,974 in 2019, net of average treasury stock which amounted to 3,338,411 shares in 2020 and to 5,105,182 shares in 2019.

(2) Diluted earnings per share is calculated taking into account stock options granted to employees.

(3) Net income excluding amortization and write-down of intangible assets (except software) and goodwill, and non-recurring items, net of tax effects.

(4) Net income before financial (income) expense, provision for taxes, depreciation, amortization and write down of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and goodwill, and non-recurring items.





COMPOSITION OF REVENUE First quarter

2020 First quarter

2019 Change % Total revenue 429,235 382,990 12.1 Italy 81,536 82,223 (0.8) International 347,699 300,767 15.6

RECORDATI GROUP

Summary of consolidated results prepared in accordance with the International Accounting Standards and International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

(thousands of €)

ASSETS 31.03.2020 31.12.2019 Property, plant and equipment 130,415 133,342 Intangible assets 1,157,390 1,161,760 Goodwill 570,518 577,973 Equity investments 28,469 38,566 Non-current receivables 16,291 16,426 Deferred tax assets 69,160 71,513 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 1,972,243 1,999,580 Inventories 224,549 226,885 Trade receivables 336,124 296,961 Other receivables 63,131 79,949 Other current assets 13,510 7,683 Fair value of hedging derivatives (cash flow hedge) 17,041 9,949 Short-term financial investments, cash and cash equivalents 196,089 187,923 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 850,444 809,350 TOTAL ASSETS 2,822,687 2,808,930







RECORDATI GROUP

Summary of consolidated results prepared in accordance with the International Accounting Standards and International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

(thousands of €)

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 31.03.2020 31.12.2018 Share capital 26,141 26,141 Capital in excess of par value 83,719 83,719 Treasury stock (132,460) (93,480) Hedging reserve (2,794) (5,357) Translation reserve (164,084) (146,866) Other reserves 54,847 64,651 Retained earnings 1,364,879 999,708 Net income for the period 111,183 368,825 Interim dividend (98,764) (98,764) Equity attributable to the holders of the Parent 1,242,667 1,198,577 Non-controlling interests 246 234 TOTAL EQUITY 1,242,913 1,198,811 Loans due after one year 937,442 937,344 Employees’ termination pay 20,430 20,557 Deferred tax liabilities 41,809 43,172 Other non-current liabilities 21,511 22,292 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,021,192 1,023,365 Trade payables 156,152 175,481 Other payables 166,796 185,706 Tax liabilities 37,085 21,094 Other current liabilities 11,715 12,543 Provisions 17,065 17,933 Fair value of hedging derivatives (cash flow hedge) 15,125 10,788 Loans due within one year 145,452 149,817 Bank overdrafts and short-term loans 9,192 13,392 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 558,582 586,754 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 2,822,687 2,808,930

