Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'199 0.0%  SPI 14'604 0.1%  Dow 37'819 0.0%  DAX 16'907 0.1%  Euro 0.9399 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'582 0.4%  Gold 2'014 0.0%  Bitcoin 34'548 -0.2%  Dollar 0.8679 0.6%  Öl 82.1 2.3% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Meyer Burger10850379Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Swatch1225515Lonza1384101Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529Givaudan1064593Swiss Life1485278Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
UBS räumt auf: Für diese Schweizer Aktien senkt das Finanzhaus den Daumen
Bitcoin-Spot-ETFs verfügbar: Werden sie zu einer Bedrohung für Gold-Investments?
Swiss Re-Aktie, Zurich-Aktie & Co.: UBS wird pessimistischer für Schweizer Versicherer - mit einer Ausnahme
Schwieriges Umfeld in China: Experten warnen vor "Zerstörung von Apple und Tesla in China"
Ausblick: Visa informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Suche...
0.0 PIPS

TerraNet b Aktie [Valor: 36766975 / ISIN: SE0009806045]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
25.01.2024 20:00:00

Record date for the transfer of warrants to existing shareholders is set to 2 February 2024

finanzen.net zero TerraNet b-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

TerraNet b
0.63 SEK -61.46%
Kaufen Verkaufen

As announced on 12 January 2024, the board of directors of Terranet AB ("Terranet" or the "Company") has resolved to transfer warrants of series TO8 without consideration to the Company's existing shareholders. The record date for receiving the warrants of series TO8 has now been set to 2 February 2024. The exercise period for subscription of shares with the support of warrants of series TO8 runs from 18 November 2024 to 29 November 2024.

As announced through a press release on 12 January 2024, the board of directors of Terranet has resolved on two directed issues of units, one of which is conditional upon approval by the extraordinary general meeting on 31 January 2024. In order to give existing shareholders in the Company the opportunity to compensate themselves to some extent for the dilution effect that the directed issues of units entail, the board of directors of Terranet has resolved to issue warrants of series TO8 (the same series as received in the directed issues of units) to the Company, which will thereafter be transferred without consideration to the shareholders of the Company.

The record date for receiving warrants of series TO8 has been set to 2 February 2024. The last day of trading in the Company's share including the right to receive warrants of series TO8 is 31 January 2024. The first day of trading excluding the right to receive warrants of series TO8 is 1 February 2024.

Upon transfer of the warrants, the holding of eleven (11) shares (regardless of series) will entitle each shareholder to receive one (1) warrant of series TO8. When determining the number of warrants that each shareholder is entitled to, fractions will be rounded down to the nearest whole number.

Terms and conditions for and information about warrants of series TO8

A total of 140,078,193 warrants of series TO8 have been issued. Of which 71,428,569 were issued in the directed issues of units and 68,649,624 to the shareholders of the Company.

One (1) warrant of series TO8 entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) share of series B in the Company at a subscription price of SEK 0.14. Application for subscription of shares with the support of warrants of series TO8 will take place during the period from 18 November 2024 to 29 November 2024.

Upon full exercise of the warrants of series TO8 transferred to the shareholders, the number of shares of series B in the Company may increase by 68,649,624, which may result in an increase in the share capital by SEK 686,496.24 and provide the Company with issue proceeds of approximately SEK 9.6 million before issue costs.

Advisors

Eversheds Sutherland Advokatbyrå AB has acted as legal advisor in connection with the transfer of warrants. Mangold Fondkommission AB acts as issuing agent.

For more information, please contact        
Magnus Andersson, CEO        
E-mail: magnus.andersson@terranet.se

About Terranet AB (publ)

Terranet is on a mission to save lives in urban traffic.

We develop breakthrough tech solutions for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Vehicles (AV) that protect vulnerable road users.

With a unique and patented vision technology, Terranet's anti-collision system BlincVision scans and detects road objects multiple times faster and with higher accuracy than any other ADAS technology available today.

Terranet is based in Lund, Sweden, and, in the heart of the European automotive industry, Stuttgart, Germany. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market since 2017 (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B).

Follow our journey on www.terranet.se

Certified Adviser to Terranet is Mangold Fondkommission AB, 08-503 015 50, ca@mangold.se.

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu TerraNet Holding AB Registered Shs -B-

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu TerraNet Holding AB Registered Shs -B-

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: BE Semiconductors, Arista Networks & Mercado Libre | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: BE Semiconductors, Arista Networks & Mercado Libre

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: BE Semiconductors, Arista Networks & Mercado Libre

Inside Trading & Investment

12:46 Julius Bär:10.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf PolyPeptide Group AG
12:19 Five Things to Watch in Energy Markets in 2024
11:08 Börse Aktuell – Christine Lagarde im Rampenlicht
10:25 UBS KeyInvest: Schweiz - Flotter Start in die Zahlensaison / Netflix - And the winner is...
09:23 Marktüberblick: SAP und Siemens Energy haussieren nach Zahlen
09:21 SMI hinkt hinterher
24.01.24 Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: BE Semiconductors, Arista Networks & Mercado Libre
22.01.24 Höhere Frachtkosten und längere Routen
19.01.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Adidas, Puma, Zalando
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'651.65 19.30 JDSSMU
Short 11'876.05 13.82 16SSMU
Short 12'313.62 8.95 5DSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'199.11 25.01.2024 17:30:00
Long 10'734.88 19.64 SSQMQU
Long 10'479.33 13.65 SSOMWU
Long 10'036.97 8.88 SYSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS räumt auf: Für diese Schweizer Aktien senkt das Finanzhaus den Daumen
Tesla-Aktie zweistellig tiefer: Tesla erleidet Gewinneinbruch
Givaudan-Aktie springt hoch: Umsatz von Givaudan 2023 gesunken - Mittelfristziel aber bestätigt
Top-Aktien im S&P 500: Das sind die "neuen" Magnificent Seven für 2024
Novartis-Aktie sinkt: Novartis' personalisierte Zelltherapie muss mit Warnhinweis versehen werden
Barry Callebaut-Aktie verliert: Barry Callebaut steigert Verkaufsvolumen und Umsatz
PUMA-Aktie knickt ein: PUMA durch Peso-Abwertung in Argentinien belastet - für 2024 Wachstum erwartet
Swatch-Aktie knickt dennoch ein: Umsatz und Gewinn von Swatch ziehen 2023 an - Dividende soll steigen
Nach EZB-Leitzinsentscheid: SMI & DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Wall Street uneinheitlich -- Asiens Märkte schliessen sehr freundlich
SAP-Aktie steigt auf neues Rekordhoch: SAP verbucht Umsatzplus - Grossumbau und hohe KI-Investitionen geplant

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit