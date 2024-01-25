Record date for the transfer of warrants to existing shareholders is set to 2 February 2024

As announced on 12 January 2024, the board of directors of Terranet AB ("Terranet" or the "Company") has resolved to transfer warrants of series TO8 without consideration to the Company's existing shareholders. The record date for receiving the warrants of series TO8 has now been set to 2 February 2024. The exercise period for subscription of shares with the support of warrants of series TO8 runs from 18 November 2024 to 29 November 2024.



As announced through a press release on 12 January 2024, the board of directors of Terranet has resolved on two directed issues of units, one of which is conditional upon approval by the extraordinary general meeting on 31 January 2024. In order to give existing shareholders in the Company the opportunity to compensate themselves to some extent for the dilution effect that the directed issues of units entail, the board of directors of Terranet has resolved to issue warrants of series TO8 (the same series as received in the directed issues of units) to the Company, which will thereafter be transferred without consideration to the shareholders of the Company.

The record date for receiving warrants of series TO8 has been set to 2 February 2024. The last day of trading in the Company's share including the right to receive warrants of series TO8 is 31 January 2024. The first day of trading excluding the right to receive warrants of series TO8 is 1 February 2024.

Upon transfer of the warrants, the holding of eleven (11) shares (regardless of series) will entitle each shareholder to receive one (1) warrant of series TO8. When determining the number of warrants that each shareholder is entitled to, fractions will be rounded down to the nearest whole number.

Terms and conditions for and information about warrants of series TO8

A total of 140,078,193 warrants of series TO8 have been issued. Of which 71,428,569 were issued in the directed issues of units and 68,649,624 to the shareholders of the Company.

One (1) warrant of series TO8 entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) share of series B in the Company at a subscription price of SEK 0.14. Application for subscription of shares with the support of warrants of series TO8 will take place during the period from 18 November 2024 to 29 November 2024.

Upon full exercise of the warrants of series TO8 transferred to the shareholders, the number of shares of series B in the Company may increase by 68,649,624, which may result in an increase in the share capital by SEK 686,496.24 and provide the Company with issue proceeds of approximately SEK 9.6 million before issue costs.

Advisors

Eversheds Sutherland Advokatbyrå AB has acted as legal advisor in connection with the transfer of warrants. Mangold Fondkommission AB acts as issuing agent.

For more information, please contact

Magnus Andersson, CEO

E-mail: magnus.andersson@terranet.se

About Terranet AB (publ)

Terranet is on a mission to save lives in urban traffic.

We develop breakthrough tech solutions for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Vehicles (AV) that protect vulnerable road users.

With a unique and patented vision technology, Terranet's anti-collision system BlincVision scans and detects road objects multiple times faster and with higher accuracy than any other ADAS technology available today.

Terranet is based in Lund, Sweden, and, in the heart of the European automotive industry, Stuttgart, Germany. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market since 2017 (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B).

Follow our journey on www.terranet.se

Certified Adviser to Terranet is Mangold Fondkommission AB, 08-503 015 50, ca@mangold.se.

