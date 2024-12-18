Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 Aktie
18.12.2024 08:02:00

Record Date for Special and Final Dividends

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1
0.38 GBP -1.57%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

18 December 2024

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the "Company”)

Record Date for Special and Final Dividends

Further to the announcement of the Annual Report and Accounts of the Company for the year ended 30 September 2024, the record date for the special dividend of 1.50 pence per ordinary share and, subject to approval at the 2025 Annual General Meeting, the record date for the final dividend of 1.25 pence per ordinary share will be 3 January 2025, the corresponding ex-dividend date will be 2 January 2025 and the payment date will be 14 February 2025.

The last date for receipt of elections in respect of the Dividend Re-investment scheme ("DRIS”) is 31 January 2025 and a further announcement on the DRIS will be released in due course.

END

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited
Uloma Adighibe
Alexandria Tivey		HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 20 3832 3877
+44 203 832 3891


LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31        


