+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
30.10.2019 15:00:00

RECORD DATE AND PAYMENT DATE OF THE SECOND DIVIDEND INSTALLMENT OF EUR 0.03 PER SHARE RESOLVED BY THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2019

Rapala VMC Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
October 30, 2019 at 4:00 p.m.

RECORD DATE AND PAYMENT DATE OF THE SECOND DIVIDEND INSTALLMENT OF EUR 0.03 PER SHARE RESOLVED BY THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2019

The Annual General Meeting of Rapala VMC Corporation held on March 28, 2019 resolved on a payment of dividend of EUR 0.06 per share for the financial period that ended on December 31, 2018. The dividend shall be paid in two installments, EUR 0.03 each. The Annual General Meeting resolved that the first dividend installment of EUR 0.03 per share shall be paid in April 2019 and the second installment of EUR 0.03 per share in November 2019.

The Board of Directors of Rapala VMC Corporation has on October 30, 2019 resolved in accordance with the resolution of the Annual General Meeting that the dividend payment date for the second dividend installment of EUR 0.03 per share shall be November 8, 2019 and the record date shall be November 1, 2019.


Helsinki, October 30, 2019

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION
Board of Directors

For further information, please contact:
Olli Aho, Company Counsel, tel. +358 9 7562 540

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki and main media

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Amazon.com Inc. / Apple Inc. / Alphabet Inc. (A) / Microsoft Corp. 50548769 55.00 % 9.00 %
Hugo Boss AG (Vz) / L"Oréal S.A. / LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE 50548770 55.00 % 8.20 %
Aegon N.V. / AXA S.A. / Munich Re Ltd. 50548771 55.00 % 7.70 %


Rapala group is the world’s leading fishing tackle company and the global market leader in fishing lures, treble hooks and fishing related knives and tools. Group has a strong global position also in other fishing categories and it is one of the leading distributors of outdoor, hunting and winter sport products in the Nordic countries. Rapala’s distribution network is largest in the industry. The main manufacturing facilities are in Finland, France, Estonia, Russia, Indonesia and the UK. Rapala group’s brand portfolio includes the leading brand in the industry, Rapala, and other global brands like VMC, Sufix, Storm, Blue Fox, Luhr Jen-sen, Williamson, Dynamite Baits, Mora Ice, StrikeMaster, Marttiini and Peltonen as well as 13 Fishing outside of the USA. Group, with net sales of EUR 262 million in 2018, employs some 2 700 people in 42 countries. Rapala VMC Corporation’s share is listed and traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange since 1998.

Attachment

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Rapala VMCmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Rapala VMCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
Gold sollte von Fed-Zinssenkung profitieren
09:51
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Costco Wholesale Corp, Walmart Inc, Best Buy Co Inc
09:03
SMI schnuppert weiter Höhenluft
07:05
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Aufwärtsdynamik flacht sich weiter ab / Swisscom – Dominanter Abwärtstrend nachhaltig gebrochen
29.10.19
Vontobel: derimail - Tiefer Bezugspreis anstelle Barriere
28.10.19
SMI mit Allzeithoch: Zahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
28.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.10.19
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die globale Disruption auf Small-Cap-Aktien aus?
22.10.19
Schroders: Wie lassen sich die Auswirkungen geopolitischer Ereignisse auf den Markt messen?
18.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die BRIC-Länder schwächt
mehr
SMI mit Allzeithoch: Zahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Rapala VMC 2.77 -0.72% Rapala VMC

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

JPMorgan sieht prekäre Lage auf den Geldmarkt zukommen - Fed-Geldspritze wirkungslos
Automobilbereich bald nicht mehr wichtigster Sektor bei Tesla?
Schmolz + Bickenbach-Aktie klettert: Vekselberg fordert Neubesetzung von Verwaltungsrat - Kapitalerhöhung geplant
Credit Suisse verdoppelt Gewinn im dritten Quartal - Credit Suisse-Aktie dennoch leichter
ABB-Aktie etwas fester: ABB übernimmt chinesischen Anbieter von Ladelösungen für Elektrofahrzeuge
Wall Street zum Handelsschluss uneinheitlich -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX macht wenig bewegt Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinig
Dow unentschlossen -- SMI mit roten Vorzeichen -- DAX leichter -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
MasterCard bleibt Kryptobranche gegenüber positiv - verpasst aber Libra einen Seitenhieb
Kuros-Aktie knickt ein: Kuros will Kapital weiter erhöhen - aoGV am 19. November
Landis+Gyr-Aktie gewinnt: Landis+Gyr mit Umsatzwarnung - Mehr Umsatz und Gewinn im Halbjahr

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow unentschlossen -- SMI mit roten Vorzeichen -- DAX leichter -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
US-Indizes bewegen sich um die Nulllinie. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zur Wochenmitte ohne grössere Ausschläge. Der DAX bewegt sich auf rotem Terrain. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich am Mittwoch schwächer.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB