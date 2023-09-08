Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'993 0.6%  SPI 14'492 0.5%  Dow 34'501 0.2%  DAX 15'719 -0.1%  Euro 0.9550 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'221 -1.4%  Gold 1'925 0.3%  Bitcoin 23'456 0.3%  Dollar 0.8910 -0.2%  Öl 89.3 -0.5% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343NVIDIA994529Swiss Life1485278Partners Group2460882Novo Nordisk23159222Richemont21048333Holcim1221405
Top News
Hilfe von Shark-Tank-Juror: Leidenschaft finden um so Karriere zu machen
Villars-Aktie: Villars Holding kann Gewinn steigern
Zalando-Aktie: Zalando verlängert Verträge von Gentz und Schneider
Chartanalyse kurz erklärt - Diese Konstellationen der Technischen Analyse lohnt es sich zu kennen
"Verletzung der Treuepflicht": Pensionsfonds hat Klage gegen Amazon und Jeff Bezos eingereicht
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
Uponor Aktie [Valor: 472520 / ISIN: FI0009002158]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
08.09.2023 07:00:00

Record and payment dates for Uponor Corporation’s second dividend instalment for the financial year 2022

Uponor
29.24 EUR 0.07%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Uponor Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 8 September 2023 at 08:00 am EET

Record and payment dates for Uponor Corporation’s second dividend instalment for the financial year 2022

In the Annual General Meeting of Uponor Corporation held on 17 March 2023, it was resolved that a dividend of €0.69 per share be distributed for the financial year 2022 in two instalments. The first instalment of €0.34 per share was paid in March 2023. It was resolved in the Annual General Meeting that the second instalment will be paid in September and Uponor Corporation’s Board of Directors will decide on the payment date in its meeting in September.

The Board of Directors have decided that the dividend record date for the second instalment will be 13 September 2023 and the second instalment of €0.35 per share will be paid out on 20 September 2023.

Uponor Corporation

Franciska Janzon
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
Tel. +358 20 129 2821

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Media
www.uponorgroup.com

Uponor in brief
Uponor is a leading global provider of solutions that efficiently and effectively move water through cities, buildings, and homes. We help customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities, and utilities, be more productive – and continuously find new ways to conserve, manage and provide water responsibly, unlocking its potential to provide comfort, health, and efficiency. Our safe drinking water, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling systems, and reliable infrastructure solutions are sold in more than 80 countries. Uponor employs about 3,750 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America. In 2022, the company’s net sales totalled approximately €1.4 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponorgroup.com


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Uponor Oyj

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Eli Lilly, Synopsys & Arista Networks mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Eli Lilly, Synopsys & Arista Networks

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Eli Lilly, Synopsys & Arista Networks mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

07.09.23 Julius Bär: 9.25% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Ypsomed Holding AG
07.09.23 UBS KeyInvest: Automobilindustrie - Schaulaufen in München/Corona - Neue Impfstoffe am Markt
07.09.23 Marktüberblick: Vonovia gesucht
07.09.23 SMI setzt Abwärtstrend fort
07.09.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Eli Lilly, Synopsys & Arista Networks mit François Bloch
06.09.23 DAX 40 Ausblick: EZB-Sitzung wirft Schatten voraus – Wirtschafsdaten im Blick
05.09.23 Dem Appetit einen Riegel vorschieben
05.09.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Novartis, Swiss Life, UBS
01.09.23 Investiere in den ersten Porsche GT3 - diese Ikone wurde für den GT3 Cup-Serienrennsport entwickelt und gleichzeitig für den Strassengebrauch zugelassen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'415.15 19.97 52SSMU
Short 11'683.03 13.39 GXSSMU
Short 12'110.50 8.79 BWSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'993.43 07.09.2023 17:31:17
Long 10'540.90 19.97 V4SSMU
Long 10'276.32 13.73 EHSSMU
Long 9'828.42 8.86 ARSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Nestlé Waters-Werk wird bestreikt - Nestlé kauft in Brasilien zu
UBS-Aktie verlustreich: UBS-Manager trennen sich von grösseren Aktienpaketen - Spartenverkauf der Credit Suisse an Apollo wird hinterfragt
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Donnerstagvormittag mit kaum veränderter Tendenz
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Mittag mit roten Vorzeichen
Idorsia-Aktie knickt ein: Idorsia holt sich Rechte für Aprocitentan zurück
Siemens Aktie News: Siemens am Donnerstagvormittag schwächer
Nächster SNB-Zinsentscheid im September: So könnte die Schweizerische Nationalbank nun vorgehen
Zinssorgen belasten: SMI dreht letztlich ins Plus -- DAX schliesst schwächer -- Wall Street zu Handelsschluss uneinheitlich -- Asiatische Börsen beenden Handelstag in Rot
Roche-Aktie gibt dennoch nach: Zulassungsanträge für Roche-Mittel Crovalimab in mehreren Ländern akzeptiert
Darum rutscht der Euro weiter ab zum Dollar - Franken wenig verändert

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit