08.09.2023 07:00:00
Record and payment dates for Uponor Corporation’s second dividend instalment for the financial year 2022
Uponor Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 8 September 2023 at 08:00 am EET
Record and payment dates for Uponor Corporation’s second dividend instalment for the financial year 2022
In the Annual General Meeting of Uponor Corporation held on 17 March 2023, it was resolved that a dividend of €0.69 per share be distributed for the financial year 2022 in two instalments. The first instalment of €0.34 per share was paid in March 2023. It was resolved in the Annual General Meeting that the second instalment will be paid in September and Uponor Corporation’s Board of Directors will decide on the payment date in its meeting in September.
The Board of Directors have decided that the dividend record date for the second instalment will be 13 September 2023 and the second instalment of €0.35 per share will be paid out on 20 September 2023.
Uponor Corporation
Franciska Janzon
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
Tel. +358 20 129 2821
DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Media
www.uponorgroup.com
Uponor in brief
Uponor is a leading global provider of solutions that efficiently and effectively move water through cities, buildings, and homes. We help customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities, and utilities, be more productive – and continuously find new ways to conserve, manage and provide water responsibly, unlocking its potential to provide comfort, health, and efficiency. Our safe drinking water, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling systems, and reliable infrastructure solutions are sold in more than 80 countries. Uponor employs about 3,750 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America. In 2022, the company’s net sales totalled approximately €1.4 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponorgroup.com
