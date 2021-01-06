SMI 10’694 -0.4%  SPI 13’321 -0.4%  Dow 30’392 0.6%  DAX 13’651 -0.6%  Euro 1.0801 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’548 -0.5%  Gold 1’949 0.4%  Bitcoin 30’119 6.9%  Dollar 0.8786 -0.3%  Öl 53.6 5.7% 
06.01.2021 06:01:00

ReconAfrica Stock Option Grants

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATES OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA./ 

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) announces that, pursuant to the Company's stock option plan, it has granted to consultants and employees of the Company options to purchase an aggregate of 825,000 common shares of the Company at a price of C$2.19 per share.  350,000 options will expire three years from the date of grant and 475,000 will expire five years from the date of grant.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd.)

ReconAfrica is a junior oil and gas company engaged in the opening of the newly discovered deep Kavango Sedimentary Basin, in northeastern Namibia and northwestern Botswana, where the Company holds petroleum licences comprising approximately 8.5 million contiguous acres.  In all aspects of its operations, ReconAfrica is committed to minimal disturbances in line with international best standards and will implement environmental and social best practices in all of its project areas.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 575.40
1.66 %
CS Group 11.54
1.23 %
UBS Group 12.76
1.11 %
ABB 25.34
1.04 %
Swiss Life Hldg 413.40
0.51 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’044.50
-1.14 %
Roche Hldg G 306.00
-1.16 %
CieFinRichemont 80.12
-1.31 %
The Swatch Grp 238.00
-1.41 %
Givaudan 3’751.00
-1.42 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

05.01.21
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
05.01.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Vontobel Holding AG, Credit Suisse Group AG, UBS Group AG
05.01.21
Solider Start ins neue Jahr | BX Swiss TV
05.01.21
Vontobel: Smart Healthcare - Chance für die Gesundheitssysteme und Investoren
05.01.21
SMI kommt gut aus den Startlöchern
28.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
21.12.20
Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: China
31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Asiatische Aktien
30.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Europa
mehr
Solider Start ins neue Jahr | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

BioNTech-Chef Sahin: 'Bis Sommer ausreichend Impfstoff'
Wall Street letztlich in Grün -- SMI und DAX beenden Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen erneut uneinheitlich
SNB dürfte Jahresgewinn von fast 25 Milliarden Franken ausweisen
Behörde EMA verschiebt Entscheidung zu Impfstoff von Lonza-Partner Moderna - Moderna-Aktie schliesst kräftig im Plus
LafargeHolcim offenbar interessiert an Übernahme von Firestone Building Products - LaFargeHolcim-Aktie gewinnt
Dufry schliesst Kooperation für neue Duty Free-Geschäfte in Hainan ab - Dufry-Aktie deutlich im Plus
Implenia-Aktien klettern mit Hamburger Grossauftrag in die Höhe
Spekulative Käufe treiben Mikron-Aktien an
Amazon vergrössert Frachtflugzeugflotte mit elf Boeing-Maschinen - Aktien legen zu
Schweizer Börse SIX erreicht 2020 Höchststand beim Handelsumsatz

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street letztlich in Grün -- SMI und DAX beenden Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen erneut uneinheitlich
Die US-Börsen verbuchten am Dienstag Aufschläge. Minuszeichen zeigten sich letztlich am heimischen Aktienmarkt am Dienstag. Der DAX baute seine Verluste im Verlauf noch aus. In Fernost zeigten sich die Anleger zurückhaltend.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit