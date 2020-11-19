ReconAfrica Provides Response to IIROC Request

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSX-V: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD), at the request of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada and in response to recent market activity, announces that it is not aware of any undisclosed material information related to the Company or its business that may be affecting the trading price and volume of the Company's common shares.

ReconAfrica is a junior oil and gas company engaged in the opening of the newly discovered deep Kavango Sedimentary Basin, in northeastern Namibia and northwestern Botswana where the Company holds petroleum licenses comprising approximately 8.75 million contiguous acres.

