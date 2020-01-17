ReconAfrica Provides Response to IIROC Request

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATES OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA./

VANCOUVER, Jan. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSX-V: RECO) (OTC: LGDOF) (Frankfurt: 0XD), at the request of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada ("IIROC"), announces that, on January 14, 2020, the Goldherz Report, a German investment publication, published a Company-sponsored article in the German language which provides a corporate overview of the Company and reports on its activities in northeast Namibia to date.

A copy of the original German article is posted on the Goldherz Report website (Link: https://www.goldherzreport.de/sonderausgabe-nr12020). The Company has posted an English translation of the original German article on its corporate website (Link: www.reconafrica.com). The Company confirms that the German article does not contain any undisclosed material information pertaining to the business and affairs of ReconAfrica.

The article was published as part of a European public relations campaign that is being conducted by Bull Markets Media GmbH ("Bull Markets") on behalf of the Company. Bull Markets is a leading German online publishing house focused on providing information services about small cap investment opportunities. The arrangement with Bull Markets is for an initial term of twelve months, which expires in September 2020. The Company agreed to pay Bull Markets a sum of Cdn$120,000 in connection with the public relations campaign. The arrangement with Bull Markets is subject to and conditional upon the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

As disclosed in its press release dated January 15, 2020, the Company reported experiencing an unusual amount of trading activity during the course of the trading day on January 14, 2020 and advised that there has been no material changes in relation to its business affairs, operations or assets which has not been previously disclosed that would have caused such trading activities.

ReconAfrica is a junior oil and gas company engaged in the development of the newly discovered Kavango Sedimentary Basin, in northeast Namibia, where the Company holds a 90% working interest in a petroleum license, comprising approximately 6.3 million contiguous acres.

The Company cautions that the views and statements expressed in the article are solely those of the author and should not be attributed to the Company or its management.

