(RTTNews) - Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L, RBGLD), a consumer health and hygiene products company, on Monday announced the launch of the third tranche of its 1 billion pound share buyback programme.

The company said the third tranche will return up to 540 million pounds to shareholders and will begin on March 9 and is expected to end no later than July 27.

The company said it entered into an agreement with Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch to manage the third tranche of the programme.

Reckitt Benckiser is 0.79% lesser at GBp 5,532 on the London Stock Exchange.