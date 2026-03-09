Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12'866 -1.8%  SPI 17'780 -1.8%  Dow 47'502 -1.0%  DAX 23'241 -1.5%  Euro 0.9008 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5'621 -1.7%  Gold 5'104 - Bitcoin 53'077 2.9%  Dollar 0.7792 -0.1%  Öl 103.1 10.5% 
Outperform-Note für Rheinmetall-Aktie: Neue Analyse von Bernstein Research
Apple übernimmt Ein-Mann-Startup: Was hinter dem Invrs.io-Deal steckt
Generali verkauft irische Schaden-Unfall-Einheit an Zurich - Aktie gibt nach
DroneShield setzt auf Wachstum im zivilen Sektor - Aktie knickt dennoch ein
Ausblick: Aramco (Saudi Aramco) stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
09.03.2026 10:55:43

Reckitt Benckiser Launches GBP 540 Mln Third Tranche Of GBP 1 Bln Share Buyback

(RTTNews) - Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L, RBGLD), a consumer health and hygiene products company, on Monday announced the launch of the third tranche of its 1 billion pound share buyback programme.

The company said the third tranche will return up to 540 million pounds to shareholders and will begin on March 9 and is expected to end no later than July 27.

The company said it entered into an agreement with Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch to manage the third tranche of the programme.

Reckitt Benckiser is 0.79% lesser at GBp 5,532 on the London Stock Exchange.

