SMI 10’747 0.5%  SPI 13’356 0.3%  Dow 30’829 1.4%  DAX 13’892 1.8%  Euro 1.0830 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’611 1.8%  Gold 1’919 -1.6%  Bitcoin 31’665 6.1%  Dollar 0.8784 0.0%  Öl 54.1 1.1% 
06.01.2021 22:55:00

Recipient of Ontario Together Fund, Viva Healthcare Packaging (Canada) Ltd. is Increasing Production of "Made in Canada" Medical Grade Face Masks to over 22,500,000 per Month

TORONTO, Jan. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Viva Healthcare Packaging (Canada) Ltd., Innovative Packaging and PPE, a Toronto-based manufacturer of plastic products, is a recent recipient of an Ontario Together Fund investment of $450,000. The Ontario government is delivering targeted investments through the fund to increase the Province's stockpile of made-in-Ontario personal protective equipment (PPE). Viva is using this grant to retool operations and expand production of PPE supplies.

Viva logo (CNW Group/Viva Healthcare Packaging (Canada) Ltd.)

"Face masks play an important role in reducing virus transmission. As municipalities are mandating the use of face masks in all public spaces, Viva is ramping up production of 3-ply disposable face masks, in regular and children's sizes, to over 22.5 million masks per month by early 2021. We are honoured to apply our expertise in high volume manufacturing towards PPE production, to help combat COVID-19, and to prepare for potential future challenges with an ample and timely supply," said James Bokla, CEO, Viva Healthcare Packaging (Canada) Ltd.

Viva's plans include the addition of two state-of-the-art high output face mask-making lines. All lines will run 24/7 with inventory sufficient to support quick deliveries.

Viva's face masks are Health Canada approved and certified to ASTM F2100 Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3. Prices are competitive and offer much shorter lead-times. Viva also offers an innovative line of medical and non-medical face shields, and will soon be introducing hand sanitizer gel sachets and wipes.

Viva has had tremendous response from healthcare providers and manufacturers who are proudly wearing Viva's Made in Canada face masks.

ABOUT VIVA

Viva Healthcare Packaging (Canada) Ltd., Innovative Packaging and PPE, is the largest manufacturer of media cases in the world and one of the world's largest injection-molding companies. In business for over 48 years, Viva has three locations world-wide, including Canada (Toronto), Poland and Hong Kong. Viva's flagship manufacturing plant is located in Toronto, housing 200 of 300 injection-molding machines globally.

Viva's core business includes medical products for the healthcare sector (face masks, face shields, hand sanitizer sachets and wipes), injection-molded tubes for health and beauty, food, and industrial commercial brands, and media cases for DVD and gaming manufacturers.

For more information on Viva products, visit vmedcare.co and viva-healthcare.com.
viva_packaging  @VivaInnovativePackagingViva.

SOURCE Viva Healthcare Packaging (Canada) Ltd.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 12.18
5.55 %
LafargeHolcim 51.52
5.06 %
UBS Group 13.31
4.31 %
Swiss Life Hldg 431.00
4.26 %
ABB 26.31
3.83 %
CieFinRichemont 79.66
-0.57 %
Givaudan 3’720.00
-0.83 %
Roche Hldg G 303.05
-0.96 %
Nestle 102.28
-1.33 %
Alcon 57.62
-1.37 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

06:53
Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Bullen drehen schwachen Jahresauftakt / ABB – Käufer weiter in der Überzahl
05.01.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Vontobel Holding AG, Credit Suisse Group AG, UBS Group AG
05.01.21
Solider Start ins neue Jahr | BX Swiss TV
05.01.21
Vontobel: Smart Healthcare - Chance für die Gesundheitssysteme und Investoren
05.01.21
SMI kommt gut aus den Startlöchern
28.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
21.12.20
Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: China
31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Asiatische Aktien
30.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Europa
mehr
Solider Start ins neue Jahr | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

BioNTech-Chef Sahin: 'Bis Sommer ausreichend Impfstoff'
Wall Street letztlich in Grün -- SMI und DAX beenden Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen erneut uneinheitlich
SNB dürfte Jahresgewinn von fast 25 Milliarden Franken ausweisen
Darum schwächt sich der Dollar zu Euro und Franken ab
Dow Jones beendet den Handel in Grün -- SMI geht stärker in den Feierabend -- DAX klettert letztlich kräftig -- Asiens Börsen schliessen hauptsächlich freundlich
Moderna-Aktie mit Aufschlägen: Auch Moderna-Impfstoff in der EU zugelassen
Bitcoin markiert neues Allzeithoch über 35'000 Dollar
CS, UBS & Co. gefragt: Bankaktien nach Anstieg der Anleiherenditen teurer
Behörde EMA verschiebt Entscheidung zu Impfstoff von Lonza-Partner Moderna - Moderna-Aktie schliesst kräftig im Plus
LafargeHolcim offenbar interessiert an Übernahme von Firestone Building Products - LaFargeHolcim-Aktie gewinnt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow Jones beendet den Handel in Grün -- SMI geht stärker in den Feierabend -- DAX klettert letztlich kräftig -- Asiens Börsen schliessen hauptsächlich freundlich
Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte uneinheitlich. Die Schweizer Börse konnte am Mittwoch zulegen. Der DAX verbuchte deutliche Gewinne. In Fernost war zur Wochenmitte Zurückhaltung zu spüren.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit