17.10.2019 02:18:00

Recipe Unlimited to Release 2019 Third Quarter Results

VAUGHAN, ON, Oct. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Recipe Unlimited Corporation (formerly Cara Operations) will be releasing 2019 third quarter financial results on SEDAR (www.SEDAR.com) after the close of markets on Monday, November 11, 2019.

In conjunction with the earnings release, Recipe has scheduled a conference call to discuss 2019 third quarter results at 9:00 am Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 12, 2019.

To access the call, please call (647) 427-7450 or 1-888-231-8191, five to ten minutes prior to the start time. The Conference ID is 6591034. A telephone replay of the call will be available until midnight on December 3, 2019. To access the replay, please dial (416) 849-0833 or 1-855-859-2056 and enter passcode 6591034.

About Recipe

Founded in 1883, RECIPE Unlimited Corporation (formerly Cara Operations) is Canada's oldest and largest full-service restaurant company. The Company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Milestones, Montana's, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Prime Pubs, Bier Markt, Landing, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, and 1909 Taverne Moderne.

RECIPE's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. As at June 30, 2019, Recipe had 22 brands and 1,384 restaurants, 85% of which are operated by franchisees and joint venture partners. RECIPE's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RECP. More information about the Company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com.

SOURCE Recipe Unlimited Corp.

