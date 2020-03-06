Recipe Unlimited Corporation declares fourth quarter dividend - dividend increases 5% to 11.77 cents per share

VAUGHAN, ON, March 5, 2020 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of Recipe Unlimited Corporation (TSX: RECP.TO) ("Recipe" or the "Company") has declared a quarterly dividend of 11.77 cents per share, an increase of 5%, on its outstanding Subordinate Voting Shares and Multiple Voting Shares, or approximately $6.6 million in aggregate.

Payment of the dividend will be made on April 15, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2020. Recipe has designated this dividend as an eligible dividend within the meaning the Income Tax Act (Canada) and all provisions of provincial laws applicable to eligible dividends.

About Recipe Unlimited Corporation

Founded in 1883, RECIPE Unlimited Corporation is Canada's oldest and largest full-service restaurant company. The Company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Milestones, Montana's, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Prime Pubs, Bier Markt, Landing, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, and 1909 Taverne Moderne.

RECIPE's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. As at December 29, 2019, Recipe had 24 brands and 1,373 restaurants, 85% of which are operated by franchisees and joint venture partners. RECIPE's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RECP. More information about the Company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com.

