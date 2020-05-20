Recipe Unlimited Corporation Announces Election of Directors

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION TO THE UNITED STATES/

VAUGHAN, ON, May 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Recipe Unlimited Corporation (TSX: RECP) ("Recipe") is pleased to announce the results of the vote on directors at its May 8, 2020 Annual Shareholder's Meeting.

Each of the nominee directors listed in the Company's management proxy circular dated April 3, 2020 was elected as a director. The Company received proxies with regard to voting on the eight directors nominated for election, directing as set forth in the table below:

Name of Nominee Vote For

(Aggregate) % Withhold

Vote (Aggregate) % Vote For

(Subordinate

Voting

Shares) % Withhold

Vote

(Subordinate

Voting

Shares) % Christy Clark 868,671,954 99.97 253,869 0.03 17,300,564 98.55 253,869 1.45 David Aisenstat 868,013,557 99.90 912,266 0.10 16,642,167 94.80 912,266 5.20 Paul Rivett 868,903,064 100 22,759 0 17,531,674 99.87 22,759 0.13 Stephen K. Gunn 868,903,906 100 21,917 0 17,532,516 99.88 21,917 0.12 Christopher D. Hodgson 863,399,735 99.36 5,526,088 0.64 12,028,345 68.52 5,526,088 31.48 Michael J. Norris 868,904,897 100 20,926 0 17,533,507 99.88 20,926 0.12 John A. Rothschild 863,496,789 99.38 5,429,034 0.62 12,125,399 69.07 5,429,034 30.93 Sean Regan 868,657,091 99.97 268,732 0.03 17,285,701 98.47 268,732 1.53

About Recipe

Founded in 1883, RECIPE Unlimited Corporation is Canada's oldest and largest full-service restaurant company. The Company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Milestones, Montana's, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Prime Pubs, Bier Markt, Landing, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, and 1909 Taverne Moderne.

RECIPE's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. As at March 29, 2020, Recipe had 24 brands and 1,363 restaurants, 85% of which are operated by franchisees and joint venture partners, operating in 11 countries (Canada, USA, Bahrain, China, India, Macao, Oman, Panama, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. RECIPE's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RECP. More information about the Company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com.

