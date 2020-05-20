20.05.2020 01:38:00

Recipe Unlimited Corporation Announces Election of Directors

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION TO THE UNITED STATES/

VAUGHAN, ON, May 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Recipe Unlimited Corporation (TSX: RECP) ("Recipe") is pleased to announce the results of the vote on directors at its May 8, 2020 Annual Shareholder's Meeting.

Each of the nominee directors listed in the Company's management proxy circular dated April 3, 2020 was elected as a director. The Company received proxies with regard to voting on the eight directors nominated for election, directing as set forth in the table below:

Name of Nominee

Vote For
(Aggregate)

%

Withhold
Vote

(Aggregate)

%

Vote For
(Subordinate
Voting
Shares)

%

Withhold
Vote
(Subordinate
Voting
Shares)

%

Christy Clark

868,671,954

99.97

253,869

0.03

17,300,564

98.55

253,869

1.45

David Aisenstat

868,013,557

99.90

912,266

0.10

16,642,167

94.80

912,266

5.20

Paul Rivett

868,903,064

100

22,759

0

17,531,674

99.87

22,759

0.13

Stephen K. Gunn

868,903,906

100

21,917

0

17,532,516

99.88

21,917

0.12

Christopher D. Hodgson

863,399,735

99.36

5,526,088

0.64

12,028,345

68.52

5,526,088

31.48

Michael J. Norris

868,904,897

100

20,926

0

17,533,507

99.88

20,926

0.12

John A. Rothschild

863,496,789

99.38

5,429,034

0.62

12,125,399

69.07

5,429,034

30.93

Sean Regan

868,657,091

99.97

268,732

0.03

17,285,701

98.47

268,732

1.53

About Recipe
Founded in 1883, RECIPE Unlimited Corporation is Canada's oldest and largest full-service restaurant company. The Company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Milestones, Montana's, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Prime Pubs, Bier Markt, Landing, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, and 1909 Taverne Moderne.

RECIPE's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. As at March 29, 2020, Recipe had 24 brands and 1,363 restaurants, 85% of which are operated by franchisees and joint venture partners, operating in 11 countries (Canada, USA, Bahrain, China, India, Macao, Oman, Panama, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. RECIPE's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RECP. More information about the Company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com.

SOURCE Recipe Unlimited Corp.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 172.05
3.68 %
Geberit 457.00
1.85 %
The Swatch Grp 181.25
1.37 %
ABB 18.35
1.33 %
UBS Group 9.70
1.23 %
Givaudan 3’407.00
0.21 %
Zurich Insur Gr 288.50
-0.24 %
Roche Hldg G 348.25
-0.94 %
Swiss Re 62.20
-1.21 %
Swisscom 486.10
-3.09 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

19.05.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
19.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.10% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Geberit AG, Schindler Holding AG, Georg Fischer AG
19.05.20
Vontobel: derimail - Aktuelle Volatilitäts-Riesen in Zeichnung
19.05.20
Sweden"s Experiment with Negative Rates
19.05.20
Impfstoff-Hoffnungen beflügeln SMI
18.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
18.05.20
Neue Woche, alte Sorgen und Spannung am Ölmarkt| BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

19.05.20
Schroders: Slumping economy, surging stock market- what’s going on?
15.05.20
Schroders: Chinesische A-Aktien als Anlagegelegenheit
14.05.20
Schroders: Why Covid-19 has made private assets" valuation nuances so important
mehr
Neue Woche, alte Sorgen und Spannung am Ölmarkt| BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis erhält EU-Zulassung für Gentherapie Zolgensma zur SMA-Behandlung - Aktie leicht im Plus
Späte Verluste schicken US-Börsen ins Minus -- SMI und DAX schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit kräftigen Aufschlägen
Darum erwägt Buffett-Anhänger David Merkel, alle Berkshire Hathaway-Aktien zu veräussern
TUI-Aktie stabil: TUI erwägt Trennung von Verlustbringern
Julius Bär profitiert von deutlicher Zunahme der Kundenaktivitäten - Aktie zündet Kursrakete
US-Notenbankchef Powell bekräftigt Einsatzbereitschaft
Sonova-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Sonova spürt zum Ende des Geschäftsjahrs die Corona-Pandemie - Wiederverkauf von eigenen Aktien denkbar
Wirecard-Aktie tiefer: Britischer Hedgefonds TCI stellt Strafanzeige gegen Wirecard
Sunrise-Aktien nach angekündigter Kooperation mit Salt gesucht
MCH wehrt sich gegen Gerüchte zu Baselworld-Nachfolgemesse

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Späte Verluste schicken US-Börsen ins Minus -- SMI und DAX schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit kräftigen Aufschlägen
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex zogen am Dienstag an. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Dienstag schwächer. An den asiatischen Märkten wurden am Dienstag satte Gewinne eingefahren.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB