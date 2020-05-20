|
Recipe Unlimited Corporation Announces Election of Directors
VAUGHAN, ON, May 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Recipe Unlimited Corporation (TSX: RECP) ("Recipe") is pleased to announce the results of the vote on directors at its May 8, 2020 Annual Shareholder's Meeting.
Each of the nominee directors listed in the Company's management proxy circular dated April 3, 2020 was elected as a director. The Company received proxies with regard to voting on the eight directors nominated for election, directing as set forth in the table below:
Name of Nominee
Vote For
%
Withhold
(Aggregate)
%
Vote For
%
Withhold
%
Christy Clark
868,671,954
99.97
253,869
0.03
17,300,564
98.55
253,869
1.45
David Aisenstat
868,013,557
99.90
912,266
0.10
16,642,167
94.80
912,266
5.20
Paul Rivett
868,903,064
100
22,759
0
17,531,674
99.87
22,759
0.13
Stephen K. Gunn
868,903,906
100
21,917
0
17,532,516
99.88
21,917
0.12
Christopher D. Hodgson
863,399,735
99.36
5,526,088
0.64
12,028,345
68.52
5,526,088
31.48
Michael J. Norris
868,904,897
100
20,926
0
17,533,507
99.88
20,926
0.12
John A. Rothschild
863,496,789
99.38
5,429,034
0.62
12,125,399
69.07
5,429,034
30.93
Sean Regan
868,657,091
99.97
268,732
0.03
17,285,701
98.47
268,732
1.53
About Recipe
Founded in 1883, RECIPE Unlimited Corporation is Canada's oldest and largest full-service restaurant company. The Company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Milestones, Montana's, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Prime Pubs, Bier Markt, Landing, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, and 1909 Taverne Moderne.
RECIPE's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. As at March 29, 2020, Recipe had 24 brands and 1,363 restaurants, 85% of which are operated by franchisees and joint venture partners, operating in 11 countries (Canada, USA, Bahrain, China, India, Macao, Oman, Panama, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. RECIPE's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RECP. More information about the Company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com.
