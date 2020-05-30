Bitcoin steigt nach dem Halving wieder über 9‘000 Franken. Jetzt Bitcoin handeln! -w-
30.05.2020 07:00:00

Recent College Graduates Can Find a Reliable New Car at Mathews Hyundai

MARION, Ohio, May 30, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Right now, many students are graduating from college and entering the workforce. Between working at a part-time gig, attending job interviews, commuting to the office and meeting with clients, it is imperative that college graduates have a reliable vehicle.

Mathews Hyundai offers a huge selection of new Hyundai vehicles, many of which are ideal for recent college graduates. Some of the suggested models include the 2020 Hyundai Elantra and 2020 Hyundai Sonata sedans, along with the 2020 Hyundai Kona, 2020 Hyundai Venue and 2020 Hyundai Tucson crossovers. These vehicles are small and efficient, which makes them ideal for daily commuting in heavy traffic while staying on budget.

In addition to the new Hyundai vehicles, Mathews Hyundai offers an extensive inventory of high-quality used vehicles from numerous imported and domestic brands. There are several styles to choose from, including cars, crossovers, trucks and more. Before being added to the inventory, each vehicle undergoes a multi-point inspection to ensure safety and quality.

To make the chosen vehicle easier on the budget, Mathews Hyundai offers a variety of financing options for college graduates. For new Hyundai vehicles, those options include traditional financing with low APR rates on select models, along with leases with affordable monthly payments and generous annual mileage allowances. Drivers who choose to purchase a used vehicle from Mathews Hyundai can take advantage of traditional financing through the dealership and its partnering lenders.

Anyone interested in shopping for a vehicle at Mathews Hyundai is invited to contact the dealership through its website at http://www.mathewseasthyundai.com or by phone at 833-331-0082. Mathews Hyundai is located at 1793 Marion Mount Gilead Road/Route 95 in Marion.

 

SOURCE Mathews Hyundai

Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?

SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit Abschlägen ins lange Wochenende
Der heimische Leitindex sowie der deutsche Markt verzeichneten vor dem Wochenende Verluste.

