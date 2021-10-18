SMI 11’968 0.1%  SPI 15’443 0.0%  Dow 35’259 -0.1%  DAX 15’474 -0.7%  Euro 1.0727 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’151 -0.8%  Gold 1’765 -0.2%  Bitcoin 57’093 0.5%  Dollar 0.9238 0.0%  Öl 84.1 -1.0% 
> > > >
REC Silicon ASA Aktie [Valor: 1855931 / ISIN: NO0010112675]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
18.10.2021 22:54:59

REC Silicon – Settlement of claims under indemnity loans

REC Silicon ASA
1.85 CHF -16.52%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Moses Lake, WA, October 18, 2021: Reference is made to previous announcements from REC Silicon ASA ("REC") of 20 December 2019 and 18 November 2020 about claims from Nordea of NOK 150 million under certain indemnity arrangements.

REC and Nordea have now entered into a settlement agreement pursuant to which Nordea releases all claims against REC, against payment of NOK 95,000,000, of which approx. NOK 32 million is settled through an existing escrow account of REC with Nordea, and the balance is to be settled in one payment of approx. NOK 63 million by the end of February 2022.

For further information, please contact:
James A. May II, Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +1 509 989 1023
Email: james.may@recsilicon.com

Nils O. Kjerstad, IR Contact
Phone: +47 9135 6659
Email: nils.kjerstad@crux.no

About REC Silicon
REC Silicon is a leading producer of advanced silicon materials, delivering high-purity polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. We combine 30 years of experience and proprietary technology with the needs of our customers, and annual production capacity of more than 20,000 MT of polysilicon from our two US-based manufacturing plants. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: REC), the company is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

For more information, go to: www.recsilicon.com

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This stock exchange announcement was published by James May III, CFO at REC Silicon ASA, on 18 October, 2021 at 22:55 CET.


﻿

Nachrichten zu REC Silicon ASA

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu REC Silicon ASA

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wie steht es um Strukturierte Produkte auf Kryptowährungen? 

Live am BörsenTAG in Zürich, 11. September 2021 – Chefredaktor des payoff Magazin– Serge Nussbaumer: wie lief das Jahr 2021 bei den Strukturierten Produkten – gibt es neue Themen?  Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, berichtet Serge Nussbaumer, welche Themen dieses Jahr im Fokus stehen und ob sich die diesjährigen Volumina wie im Jahr 2020 halten konnten oder ob es zu Rückgängen kam. Weiter wirft er einen Blick auf Strukturierte Produkte mit Basiswerten rund um Kryptowährungen und wie es um diese bestellt ist.

Serge Nussbaumer: Wie steht es um Strukturierte Produkte auf Kryptowährungen? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

13:45 Adler Group bereinigt sein Immobilienportfolio – Vonovia bleibt dran
11:20 Vontobel: derimail - Unternehmen mit Quartalszahlen - 3. Quartal im Fokus
09:35 Marktüberblick: RWE haussiert
08:39 Die Stimmung bleibt angespannt
08:33 Optimismus kehrt zurück
15.10.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Tesla
14.10.21 Serge Nussbaumer: Wie steht es um Strukturierte Produkte auf Kryptowährungen? | BX Swiss TV
14.10.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.35% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (62.5%) auf u-blox Holding AG
28.09.21 Warum Saisonalität keine gute Anlagestrategie sein muss.
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie nahe Nullllinie: EU-Zulassung für schnelle Gazyvaro-Infusion erhalten
Nestlé-Aktie fester: Studentenfutter wegen möglicher Erdnüsse zurückgerufen - Mitteilung der französischen Wettbewerbsbehörde - neue geografische Zonen
Givaudan-Aktie sackt ab: Givaudan steigert Umsatz - Übernahme von DDW, The Color House
ABB-Aktie im Plus: ABB baut Ladenetz für Lilium-Elektrojets - Einrichtung einer Batteriefabrik für E-Autos
Novartis-Aktie leichter: Positive Daten für Kesimpta gegen Multiple Sklerose
Bitcoin über 62'000-Dollar-Marke: Bitcoin-Future-ETF von ProShares in den USA wohl kurz vor Start
Aktien-Experte: Der Wall Street könnte der stärkste Bärenmarkt seit dem grossen Crash 1929 drohen
Evergrande verpasst weitere Zinszahlung - Krise reisst immer mehr Immobilienfirmen mit sich
Lonza-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Lonza setzt sich neue Ziele für 2024 und will viel investieren
Neue Mega-Goldpreis-Prognose von Jefferies - auch Bitcoin könnte interessant sein

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit