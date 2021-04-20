|
20.04.2021 15:12:01
REC Silicon - Notice of Annual General Meeting
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Lysaker, Norway - April 20, 2021: Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of REC Silicon ASA (REC) will be held at the offices of Schjødt, Ruseløkkveien 14, Oslo, Norway on May 11, 2021 at 4.00 pm CET.
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|AMS AG / Logitech
|59517639
|59.00 %
|12.50 %
|Netflix Inc. / Spotify / Walt Disney Co.
|58732062
|59.00 %
|12.00 %
|BP Plc. / Exxon Mobil Corp. / Repsol YPF S.A. / Royal Dutch Shell Plc. (AMS)
|59517640
|60.00 %
|11.00 %
Please find attached Notice of the General Meeting and the Recommendation of the Nomination Committee.
All documents are available at https://www.recsilicon.com/investors/agm/
Due to the extraordinary situation with Covid-19, and in light of prevailing travel and meeting recommendations and restrictions, the Board urges shareholders to vote through submission of proxy forms prior to the meeting and not attend the meeting in person.
For further information, please contact:
James A. May II, Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +1 509 989 1023
Email: james.may@recsilicon.com
Nils O. Kjerstad, IR Contact
Phone: +47 9135 6659
Email: nils.kjerstad@crux.no
About REC Silicon
REC Silicon is a leading producer of advanced silicon materials, delivering high-purity polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. We combine 30 years of experience and proprietary technology with the needs of our customers, with annual production capacity of more than 20,000 MT of polysilicon from our two US-based manufacturing plants. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: RECSI), the Company is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.
For more information, go to: www.recsilicon.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachments
Nachrichten zu REC Silicon ASA
Analysen zu REC Silicon ASA
Inside
IDie Kurse kennen nach wie vor nur eine Richtung- nach oben. Von welchen Nachrichten der Schweizer Aktienmarkt profitieren könnte, um ebenfalls neue Rekordstände zu erreichen, erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street schwächer erwartet -- SMI tiefer -- DAX mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel grösstenteils im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wird am Dienstag von Verunsicherung geprägt, auch in Deutschland halten sich Anleger zurück. An den US-Börsen zeichnen sich Verluste ab. Am zweiten Handelstag der Woche zeigten sich die Börsen in Fernost mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen - in Tokio fielen die Verluste am stärksten aus.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}