20.04.2021 15:12:01

REC Silicon - Notice of Annual General Meeting

REC Silicon ASA
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Lysaker, Norway - April 20, 2021: Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of REC Silicon ASA (REC) will be held at the offices of Schjødt, Ruseløkkveien 14, Oslo, Norway on May 11, 2021 at 4.00 pm CET.

Please find attached Notice of the General Meeting and the Recommendation of the Nomination Committee.

All documents are available at https://www.recsilicon.com/investors/agm/

Due to the extraordinary situation with Covid-19, and in light of prevailing travel and meeting recommendations and restrictions, the Board urges shareholders to vote through submission of proxy forms prior to the meeting and not attend the meeting in person.

For further information, please contact:
James A. May II, Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +1 509 989 1023
Email: james.may@recsilicon.com

Nils O. Kjerstad, IR Contact
Phone: +47 9135 6659
Email: nils.kjerstad@crux.no

About REC Silicon
REC Silicon is a leading producer of advanced silicon materials, delivering high-purity polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. We combine 30 years of experience and proprietary technology with the needs of our customers, with annual production capacity of more than 20,000 MT of polysilicon from our two US-based manufacturing plants. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: RECSI), the Company is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

For more information, go to: www.recsilicon.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

