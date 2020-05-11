+++ Starker Kursrückgang bei Bitcoin über das Wochenende! Profitieren Sie von der erhöhten Volatilität vor dem Halving! +++ -w-
RebuildSoCal Announces New COVID-19 Resource Microsite

ANAHEIM, Calif., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Southern California Partnership for Jobs (SCPFJ) announces a newly launched RebuildSoCal COVID-19 microsite (https://covid19.rebuildsocal.org/).  This microsite is dedicated to providing important information, updates, and resources related to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

SCPFJ Logo (PRNewsfoto/Southern California Partnership)

Created for SCPFJ by Talent Evolution, LLC, the website is intended to be informative and easy to navigate. Additionally, SCPFJ provides a forum and encourages the public to join in thanking the men and women on the job every day who work to maintain and improve our vital infrastructure.

Some highlights on the website include:

  • Educational resources
  • Important updates and articles
  • Messages from Gov. Newsom and L.A. Mayor Garcetti

John Hakel, Executive Director of SCPFJ notes, "During this pandemic, information seems to come from every direction. With this microsite, the construction industry in Southern California can now obtain relevant content from a one-stop resource."

The website will be continually updated, and users are encouraged to bookmark the page and return frequently as we continue to move through this crisis and situations that impact the industry. SCPFJ welcomes input on the microsite, especially from those involved in Southern California's construction industry.

"If there is additional information or topics users would like to see, we are open to the feedback," Hakel said. "This crisis is ever-changing. We want to provide content that best serves and advises the SoCal construction industry."

About Southern California Partnership for Jobs

The Southern California Partnership for Jobs, (SCPFJ) is an organization that represents 2,750 construction firms and more than 90,000 union workers in all 12 Southern California counties.  Based in Anaheim, California – SCPFJ is dedicated to working with elected officials and educating the public in Southern California on the continued need for infrastructure funding including rail, water, ports, airports and roads while enhancing the regions' workforce development and creating career construction jobs.

To learn more about the Southern California Partnership for Jobs please visit www.rebuildsocal.org.

About Talent Evolution

Talent Evolution, LLC offers a range of digital marketing and social media consulting services specifically designed to meet unique business evolution needs. Our focus is on evolving your business and brand through innovative, web-based solutions. More information can be found at www.talentevolution.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rebuildsocal-announces-new-covid-19-resource-microsite-301056925.html

SOURCE Southern California Partnership for Jobs

