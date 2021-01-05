SMI 10’725 -0.1%  SPI 13’353 -0.2%  Dow 30’224 -1.3%  DAX 13’621 -0.8%  Euro 1.0797 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’537 -0.8%  Gold 1’949 0.3%  Bitcoin 27’762 -1.5%  Dollar 0.8802 -0.1%  Öl 51.7 2.1% 
05.01.2021 14:51:00

Rebound Travel Technologies and The Rarotongan Resort Group Announce Strategic Partnership

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebound Travel Technologies and The Rarotongan Resort Group today announced a strategic partnership to utilize Rebound's platform at all of the Group's properties. The group comprises three iconic South Pacific properties; Aitutaki Lagoon Private Island Resort, The Rarotongan Beach Resort & Lagoonarium and Sanctuary Rarotonga, all right on the beach. The partnership will directly benefit the resorts and guests alike in the event of cancellations by providing personalized solutions that increase guest loyalty and directly improve cash flow. 

The Breathtaking Views at The Rarotongan Resort's Group Properties

In the event of a possible cancellation, travelers receive personalized and value-added offers like upgrades, dining or activity certificates if they decide to keep the reservation at one of the properties. Travelers benefit from an enhanced travel experience and hoteliers retain the existing booking and payment that was made with them. 

"It is my pleasure to announce that Rebound's platform will be available for guests at our three iconic resorts in the Cook Islands," said CEO of The Rarotongan Resort Group, Tata Crocombe. "With travelers looking for a more value in their travel experience now more than ever, this partnership could not have come at a better time. Rebound's team possesses deep industry experience and offers strong support for our business."

"Our team is very excited to partner with The Rarotongan Resort Group," says Founder and CEO of Rebound, Tobias Wessels. "During these unprecedented times, we are pleased to contribute to the quick recovery of the travel industry on the Cook Islands and allow our partners to retain customers and payments in the process."

With the pandemic continuing to cause uncertainty around travel, Rebound's innovative fintech platform enables travel companies to improve their services and benefit from customer and cash retention.

About Rebound Travel Technologies Inc.

Founded earlier this year by travel-tech veteran Tobias Wessels in Silicon Valley, Rebound is a FinTech company that helps companies retain cash and increase customer loyalty with the world's cash retention platform for the travel industry.

Rebound allows companies to keep cash by offering customers non-cash alternatives like vouchers, upgrades or dining certificates. Rebound's algorithms ensure that companies retain their targeted cash-retention rate while keeping opportunity cost as low as possible. Companies retain cash and ensure that travelers return to them in the future.

The team at Rebound consists of former airline executives from United Airlines (UAL), Star Alliance, Qatar Airways, Gulf Air, IndiGo, LATAM, TuiFly and Scoot. The company has been recognized with several awards, including winning the Lion's Den at the Airline & Travel Payments Summit (ATPS) and being placed on PhocusWire's Hot 25 Startup List for 2021. 

Follow Rebound: LinkedIn | Twitter

For more information, please contact:

Alissa Bufalini | 288403@email4pr.com  
718-208-3906

 

Rebound Travel Technologies Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rebound-travel-technologies-and-the-rarotongan-resort-group-announce-strategic-partnership-301200876.html

SOURCE Rebound Travel Technologies

