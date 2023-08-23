Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'974 0.9%  SPI 14'456 0.8%  Dow 34'473 0.5%  DAX 15'728 0.2%  Euro 0.9537 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'267 0.2%  Gold 1'916 0.9%  Bitcoin 23'067 0.7%  Dollar 0.8779 -0.3%  Öl 83.0 -1.0% 
Inflation laut BlackRock auf dem Vormarsch: Zwei Dividendentitel empfohlen
Das hat sich im Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust im zweiten Quartal 2023 getan
Straumann-Aktie und Alcon-Aktie im Fokus: Darum wächst der Schweizer Medtech-Sektor trotz der Konjunkturflaute
Shark Tank-Star Kevin O'Leary: S&P 500 vor mehrjähriger Rally - diese drei Aktien könnten sich lohnen
Nach heftiger Empörung: Zoom rudert bei Datennutzung für KI-Training zurück
24.08.2023 01:00:55

Rebound Predicted For South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market on Wednesday snapped the two-day winning streak in which it had picked up more than 10 points or 0.4 percent. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,505-point plateau although it figures to bounce higher again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, with technology stocks expected to fuel the rally. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets are expected to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished modestly lower on Wednesday as losses from the chemicals, technology stocks and industrials were tempered by support from the financial sector.

For the day, the index shed 10.24 points or 0.41 percent to finish at 2,505.50. Volume was 535.96 million shares worth 8.35 trillion won. There were 503 decliners and 367 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial rose 0.29 percent, while KB Financial collected 0.77 percent, Hana Financial jumped 1.84 percent, Samsung Electronics gained 0.75 percent, Samsung SDI stumbled 2.01 percent, LG Electronics lost 0.10 percent, SK Hynix shed 0.43 percent, Naver plunged 2.49 percent, LG Chem tanked 1.92 percent, Lotte Chemical tumbled 1.77 percent, SK Innovation surrendered 1.98 percent, POSCO retreated 1.61 percent, SK Telecom perked 0.11 percent, KEPCO improved 0.78 percent, Hyundai Mobis declined 1.30 percent, Hyundai Motor dipped 0.21 percent, Kia Motors eased 0.13 percent and S-Oil was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages opened higher and accelerated as the day progressed, ending near session highs.

The Dow gained 184.15 points or 0.54 percent to finish at 34,472.98, while the NASDAQ spiked 215.16 points or 1.59 percent to end at 13,721.03 and the S&P 500 added 48.46 points or 1.10 percent to close at 4,436.01.

The spike by the Nasdaq came as tech stocks rallied ahead of earnings news from Nvidia (NVDA), and the chipmaker released strong fiscal second quarter results after the close of trading.

A steep drop by bond yields also generated some buying interest, as the 10-year yield pulled back further off highest levels in well over 15 years.

In economic news, S&P noted a slowdown in the pace service sector activity and a contraction in manufacturing activity in August. Also, the Commerce Department said new home sales rebounded much more than expected in July.

Crude oil futures settled lower Wednesday amid concerns about the outlook for oil demand after data showed a decline in global manufacturing activity. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October ended lower by $0.75 or 0.9 percent at $78.89 a barrel.

Roche-Aktie legt deutlich zu: Roche veröffentlicht durch Datenleck unbeabsichtigt gute Tiragolumab-Studiendaten
Robert Kiyosaki: Warren Buffett und Michael Burry bereiten sich auf Börsencrash vor
Novartis-Aktie reagiert positiv: Novartis lagert Life-Science-Park Rheintal in Stein aus
NVIDIA glänzt mit Gewinnsprung und übertrifft erneut die Erwartungen - NVIDIA-Aktie nachbörslich mit Kursfeuerwerk
"Das Finanzsystem ist kaputt": Ex-Credit Suisse-Topmanager Lenny Fischer rechnet mit Bankenbranche ab
SMI schliesst höher -- DAX kann Gewinne letztlich kaum halten -- Wall Street schlussendlich in Grün -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handelstag mehrheitlich fester
Ausblick: NVIDIA öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Meme-Aktie AMC stürzt ab: Panik breitet sich laut Experte vor APE-Aktien-Zusammenlegung unter Anlegern aus
Darum macht der Euro seine Verluste zum Dollar wett - Auch zum Franken stärker
Am heimischen Markt ging es am Mittwoch aufwärts. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnte seine zwischenzeitlichen Gewinne nicht vollumfänglich halten und schloss nur knapp im Plus. Die Wall Street legte einen freundlichen Handelstag hin, besonders Tech-Werte erfreuten sich hoher Beliebtheit. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden zur Wochenmitte mehrheitlich Gewinne gemacht.

