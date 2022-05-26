Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’457 1.3%  SPI 14’720 1.3%  Dow 31’880 2.0%  DAX 14’175 1.4%  Euro 1.0310 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’708 1.4%  Gold 1’855 0.1%  Bitcoin 28’390 1.0%  Dollar 0.9666 0.1%  Öl 112.2 -1.2% 
1 Aktie gratis

27.05.2022 01:02:25

Rebound Predicted For South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has moved lower in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had climbed more than 55 points or 2.1 percent. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,610-point plateau although it's expected to bounce higher again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive, with support expected from the technology, retail, oil and airline stocks. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The KOSPI finished slightly lower on Thursday as losses from the technology stocks were mitigated by gains from the oil companies and mixed performances from the financials and industrials.

For the day, the index dipped 4.77 points or 0.18 percent to finish at 2,612.45 after trading between 2,602.01 and 2,641.91. Volume was 583.60 million shares worth 8.48 trillion won. There were 422 decliners and 395 gainers.

Among the actives, KB Financial lost 0.67 percent, while Hana Financial collected 0.73 percent, Samsung Electronics shed 0.75 percent, Samsung SDI slumped 1.02 percent, LG Electronics lost 0.49 percent, SK Hynix plunged 4.63 percent, Lotte Chemical added 0.77 percent, S-Oil improved 0.95 percent, SK Innovation gained 0.98 percent, POSCO climbed 1.20 percent, SK Telecom strengthened 1.06 percent, KEPCO advanced 0.85 percent, Hyundai Motor rose 0.27 percent, Kia Motors fell 0.24 percent and Shinhan Financial, LG Chem and Naver were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened higher on Thursday and picked up steam ad the day progressed, finishing near session highs.

The Dow spiked 516.91 points or 1.61 percent to finish at 32,637.10, while the NASDAQ surged 305..91 points or 2.68 percent to end at 11,740.65 and the S&P 500 jumped 79.11 points or 1.99 percent to close at 4,057.84.

The strength on Wall Street came as traders continued to pick up stocks at relatively reduced levels following recent weakness.

Adding to the positive sentiment, the Labor Department reported that first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits pulled back by more than expected last week.

In other economic news, the Commerce Department said economic activity in the U.S. slumped slightly more than estimated in the first quarter of 2022. Also, the National Association of Realtors said pending home sales plummeted by much more than expected in April.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Thursday amid increasing signs of tight supply in the market ahead of the peak U.S. driving season that kicks off next week. A weak dollar and the possibility of EU sanctions on Russian oil also contributed to the jump in oil prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended higher by $3.76 or 3.4 percent at $114.09 a barrel.

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

25.05.22 Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
25.05.22 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 19.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS BRCs
25.05.22 Airbnb ändert China-Geschäft
25.05.22 Roche hält SMI in der Spur
25.05.22 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Börse gesucht
24.05.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.85% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Paramount Global
24.05.22 Lars Erichsen: Bärenmarkt belastet Tech Sektor | BX Swiss TV
20.05.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Airbnb, TUI
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’019.96 15.66 SSSMVU
Short 12’207.42 12.43 TSSMBU
Short 12’728.38 7.91 SMIUBU
SMI-Kurs: 11’456.98 23.05.2022 17:30:00
Long 10’903.28 17.19 OSSM3U
Long 10’672.98 12.78 OSSM4U
Long 10’277.62 8.90 JSSMVU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Absturz von Bitcoin und Co. - Welche Rolle spielen institutionelle Investoren hierbei?
Wall Street legt schlussendlich zu -- SMI ruht feiertagsbedingt -- DAX geht höher aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
NVIDIA-Aktie schliesst nach Zahlen im Plus: Umsatzausblick enttäuscht
Novartis-Aktie: Novartis veräussert Produktionsanlage in Grossbritannien
Roche-Aktie: Genehmigung der EU-Kommission für Behandlung mit Polivy erhalten - PCR-Test für Affenpocken entwickelt
Grossinvestor überzeugt: Das Blutbad am Kryptomarkt hat bald ein Ende
Darum bewegt sich der Euro weiter fest - zum Franken wenig verändert
Volkswagen-Aktie im Plus: EU-Genehmigung für Europcar-Übernahme erhalten - Vergleich im Dieselskandal
Twitter-Aktie schlussendlich stark: Twitter zu Millionenstrafe in Datenschutz-Klage verdonnert - Musk schichtet Finanzierung für Übernahme um
US-Wirtschaft verliert im ersten Quartal an Schwung

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit