Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'854 0.5%  SPI 14'236 0.4%  Dow 35'951 1.5%  DAX 16'215 0.3%  Euro 0.9533 -0.6%  EStoxx50 4'382 0.3%  Gold 2'036 -0.4%  Bitcoin 33'035 0.0%  Dollar 0.8754 0.2%  Öl 82.9 -0.1% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Sandoz124359842Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Julius Bär10248496Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171Idorsia36346343DocMorris4261528Bayer10367293Holcim1221405Tesla11448018
Top News
Favorisierte Finanzhäuser: Diese Banken der Schweiz erfreuen sich grösster Beliebtheit
Staatsfinanzen in Gefahr? Bert Flossbach gibt Einschätzung zur EZB-Zinspolitik ab
Studie zeigt: Mehrheit der Themen-ETFs floppt - Im Gegensatz zu diesen Anlageprodukten
November 2023: Das sind die besten und die schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
Urteil der US-Behörde: Binance muss Milliardenstrafe zahlen
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

01.12.2023 01:00:02

Rebound Predicted For Singapore Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market headed south again on Thursday, one day after ending the four-day losing streak in which it had slumped almost 50 points or 1.6 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 3,070-point plateau although it may bounce higher again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mostly positive, although technology companies may fall under pressure. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mostly higher and the Asian markets also figure to move into the green.

The STI finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses from the financial shares and industrials, while the property sector was mixed.

For the day, the index sank 11.71 points or 0.38 percent to finish at 3,072.99 after trading between 3,067.30 and 3,086.44.

Among the actives, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust tanked 1.62 percent, while CapitaLand Investment dropped 0.98 percent, City Developments gained 0.48 percent, Comfort DelGro plummeted 3.01 percent, DBS Group eased 0.06 percent, Emperador rallied 0.97 percent, Genting Singapore added 0.55 percent, Hongkong Land climbed 0.94 percent, Keppel Corp surged 3.73 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust sank 0.62 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation retreated 1.18 percent, SATS declined 1.12 percent, Seatrium Limited plunged 1.87 percent, SembCorp Industries shed 0.39 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering lost 0.27 percent, SingTel advanced 0.87 percent, Thai Beverage slumped 0.99 percent, Wilmar International and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding both tumbled 1.36 percent, Yangzijiang Financial jumped 1.59 percent and Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust, Mapletree Industrial Trust and Ascendas REIT were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is inconsistent as the major averages opened higher on Thursday, with the Dow remaining solidly in the green throughout the session. The NASDAQ quickly turned lower and stayed in the red, while the S&P also fell into negative territory but staged a late rally into positive territory.

The Dow surged 520.47 points or 1.47 percent to finish at 35,950.89, while the NASDAQ slumped 32.27 points or 0.23 percent to close at 14,226.22 and the S&P 500 added 17.22 points or 0.38 percent to end at 4,567.80.

The surge by the Dow was due in large part to a spike by shares of Salesforce (CRM), with the cloud software company soaring by 9.4 percent after it reported better than expected fiscal third quarter earnings and provided upbeat guidance.

Meanwhile, the decrease by the NASDAQ came amid a rebound by treasury yields, as the yield on the benchmark ten-year note bounced off its lowest levels in over two months.

In economic news, the Commerce Department reported that consumer price growth in the U.S. slowed in line with estimates in October.

Oil prices tumbled on Thursday despite an announcement from OPEC that members have agreed to voluntarily output cuts for the first quarter of 2024. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures ended lower by $1.90 or 2.4 percent at $75.96 a barrel.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – US Hotelketten | BX Swiss TV
In unserem neuen zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit @TimSchaeferMedia , Finanzredakteur und Blogger direkt von der Wall Street behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
In unserer heutigen Ausgabe spricht @TimSchaeferMedia mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über verschiedene grosse amerikanische Hotelgruppen.
Ausserdem sprechen die beiden über Aktien, welche sich auf der Watchlist von Tim Schäfer befinden.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – US Hotelketten | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

30.11.23 BNP Paribas - Pharma: Wachstumsmarkt mit grossen Fortschritten
30.11.23 Volatilität: Risiko als Anlagechance
30.11.23 Julius Bär: 10.75% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Partners Group Holding AG
30.11.23 Marktüberblick: Technologiewerte gesucht
30.11.23 UBS KeyInvest: Luftfahrt – Ordentlich aufgestellt/Amazon.com – Big Business
30.11.23 Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – US Hotelketten | BX Swiss TV
29.11.23 Bitcoin Kurs klettert gen 39.000 Dollar – die Gründe und Aussichten
28.11.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf AXA, Swiss Life, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
22.11.23 27. November 2023 bei Splint Invest: Andy Warhol, Dollar Sign (1982) - 152% Wertsteigerung in den letzten 5 Jahren.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'285.72 19.37 SSQMDU
Short 11'520.30 13.56 IQSSMU
Short 11'929.44 8.96 CRSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'854.32 30.11.2023 17:30:01
Long 10'395.48 19.54 SSOMSU
Long 10'147.27 13.56 COSSMU
Long 9'735.49 8.96 SSGM7U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Glarner Kantonalbank am 22.11.2023

Chart

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum fällt der Euro zum Dollar vom höchsten Stand seit August wieder zurück - zum Franken etwas tiefer
ABB-Aktie profitiert: ABB schraubt die langfristigen Wachstumsprognosen hoch - Steigende Dividende geplant
Vermögensverwalter von Börsenprofi Ken Fischer: Die zehn grössten US-Aktienbeteiligungen von Fisher Asset Management im dritten Quartal
Euro nach Inflationsdaten unter 1,09 USD - auch zum Franken leichte
Kurs-Erosion bei der Nestlé-Aktie: Darum raten Analysten trotzdem zum Einstieg
Idorsia Aktie News: Idorsia am Donnerstagmittag mit positiven Vorzeichen
UBS Aktie News: UBS steigt am Donnerstagnachmittag
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. ziehen an: Krypto-Community zeigt sich nach Entscheidung im Binance-US-Strafverfahren erleichtert
VAT-Aktie springt hoch: Bessere Auftragslage - VAT Group beendet Kurzarbeit und wird optimistischer
UBS Aktie News: UBS zeigt sich am Donnerstagvormittag gestärkt

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit