SMI 10'918 0.3%  SPI 14'287 0.2%  Dow 33'666 0.4%  DAX 15'324 0.7%  Euro 0.9668 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'162 0.7%  Gold 1'865 -0.5%  Bitcoin 24'726 1.9%  Dollar 0.9152 -0.6%  Öl 95.1 -1.6% 
13 Jahre Tesla-Aktie: So viel haben die ersten Investoren bis heute verdient
Treffen der Tech-Grössen: Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Sam Altman wollen bei KI-Regulierung mitreden
Umweltbilanz von KI im Blick: Warum Microsoft Unmengen an Wasser verbraucht
JPEX: Hongkong untersucht Betrugsvorwürfe gegen eine von Influencern unterstützte Krypto-Börse
Vielschreiber bei WhatsApp: So findet man seinen beliebtesten Kontakt
29.09.2023 01:00:14

Rebound Predicted For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - Ahead of Thursday's holiday for the birth of the Prophet Muhammad, the Malaysia stock market had alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last five trading days, ultimately sinking 10 points or 0.7 percent in the process. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just above the 1,440-point plateau and it figures to bounce higher again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive, with bargain hunting expected among easing treasury yields. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The KLCI finished modestly lower on Wednesday following mixed performances from the financial shares, plantation stocks and telecoms.

For the day, the index shed 5.44 points or 0.38 percent to finish at 1,440.11 after trading between 1,436.75 and 1,441.87.

Among the actives, Axiata rallied 2.02 percent, while Dialog Group climbed 0.93 percent, Genting skidded 0.71 percent, Genting Malaysia and Petronas Dagangan both slumped 0.79 percent, IHH Healthcare added 0.59 percent, IOI Corporation rose 0.25 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong gained 0.37 percent, Maxis retreated 0.98 percent, Maybank collected 0.11 percent, MRDIY dropped 0.66 percent, Petronas Chemicals plunged 1.50 percent, PPB Group sank 0.64 percent, Press Metal shed 0.62 percent, Public Bank tumbled 1.19 percent, RHB Capital dipped 0.18 percent, Sime Darby advanced 0.91 percent, Sime Darby Plantations declined 0.92 percent, Telekom Malaysia fell 0.20 percent, Tenaga Nasional improved 0.80 percent, Westports Holdings lost 0.30 percent and Petronas Gas, Celcomdigi, CIMB Group and MISC were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages shook off early weakness on Thursday and moved firmly higher, although ending well of the daily highs.

The Dow climbed 116.07 points or 0.35 percent to finish at 33,666.34, while the NASDAQ jumped 108.43 points or 0.83 percent to close at 13,201.28 and the S&P 500 rose 25.19 points or 0.59 percent to end at 4,299.70.

The strength on Wall Street reflected bargain hunting, as traders picked up stocks at reduced levels following recent weakness.

A downturn by treasury yields also contributed to the strength among stocks, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note giving back ground after reaching its highest levels since October 2007.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said the pace of U.S. economic growth in the second quarter of 2023 was unrevised from the previous estimate. Also, the Labor Department noted a slight increase in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week.

Oil futures failed to hold gains and fell sharply on Thursday, due largely on profit taking. Oil prices rose to one-year high earlier in the day after recent data showing a drop in crude inventories in the U.S. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended down $1.97 or 2.1 percent at $91.71 a barrel.

Profitieren vom Zinsanstieg | BX Swiss TV
In den letzten Monaten ist die Zinsentwicklung stark angestiegen, was sowohl Auswirkungen auf Banken als auch deren Kunden hat. Trotz dieser Zunahme geben viele Banken die gestiegenen Zinsen nur verzögert und oft nur teilweise oder gar nicht an ihre Kunden weiter. Im Rahmen eines Experteninterviews mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, gibt Manuel Dürr, Head of Public Solutions, Leonteq AG einen Einblick in die aktuelle Zinslage und welche Lösung, Leonteq für AnlegerInnen parat hält um über einen Zins Index auf CHF, EUR und USD in dem (täglich) Overnight Zins angesammelt werden doch von der Zinsentwicklung partizipieren zu können.

28.09.23 Julius Bär: 9.40% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA
28.09.23 Börse Aktuell – Anleger möchten nicht zugreifen
28.09.23 SMI droht Gefahr
28.09.23 Solides Dach über dem Kopf: Holcim macht mehr als nur Baustoffe
28.09.23 Profitieren vom Zinsanstieg | BX Swiss TV
27.09.23 UBS KeyInvest: Product News
27.09.23 SG-Marktüberblick: 27.09.2023
26.09.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 11.00% Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Logitech, Lonza, Swatch
25.09.23 Investieren Sie in Kunst: Dalís "The Mill Tower, 1977" wird am 28.09. bei Splint Invest angeboten. Historische Rendite: 29%. Seien Sie der Erste, der in ein Dalí-Werk bei uns investiert!
ams OSRAM-Aktie bricht ein: ams OSRAM will 2,25 Milliarden Euro frisches Geld beschaffen
Nestlé-Aktie tiefer: Nestlé plant Umsatz-Steigerung von 50% bei gesünderen Produkten
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Anleger greifen bei Meyer Burger am Donnerstagvormittag zu
UBS-Aktie schliesst im Plus: UBS sucht wohl Vergleich mit Mosambik - UBS holt Offerten ein für chinesisches Aktienhandelsgeschäft der CS
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger verzeichnet am Mittag Verluste
Ölpreis als Belastungsfaktor: SMI letztlich fester -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Wall Street beendet Handel höher -- Mehrheitlich schwache Entwicklung an Asiens Börsen
Idorsia Aktie News: Idorsia büsst am Donnerstagvormittag ein
NVIDIA, Microsoft & Co.: Milliardär Klaus-Michael Kühne vermeidet "technologisch anspruchsvolle" KI-Aktien - was er stattdessen kauft
VW-Aktie tiefer: IT-Panne bei VW - Wird das Computernetz zum Risiko?
Starinvestor Ray Dalio mit Investitionstipps: So sollten Anleger ihr Portfolio aufbauen

