Rebound Expected For South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market on Monday halted the four-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 50 points of 1.6 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just shy of the 3,000-point plateau although it figures to bounce higher again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is optimistic on easing fears regarding the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KOSPI finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the financials and industrials, while the chemical companies were up and the technology stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index sank 12.88 points or 0.43 percent to finish at 2,999.55 after trading between 2,999.30 and 3,017.31. Volume was 462.9 million shares worth 8.13 trillion won. There were 446 gainers and 405 decliners.

Among the actives, KB Financial retreated 1.22 percent, while Hana Financial sank 0.79 percent, Samsung Electronics was down 0.37 percent, LG Electronics climbed 1.10 percent, SK Hynix tumbled 1.56 percent, Naver lost 0.91 percent, Samsung SDI skidded 1.08 percent, LG Chem advanced 0.97 percent, Lotte Chemical added 0.44 percent, S-Oil declined 1.47 percent, SK Innovation rose 0.22 percent, POSCO dropped 0.88 percent, SK Telecom shed 0.65 percent, KEPCO fell 0.23 percent, Hyundai Motor surrendered 0.93 percent, Kia Motors slid 0.35 percent and Shinhan Financial was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as the major averages opened higher on Monday and accelerated as the day progressed, ending at or near record closing highs.

The Dow spiked 351.82 points or 0.98 percent to finish at 36,302.38, while the NASDAQ surged 217.89 points or 1.39 percent to end at 15,871.26 and the S&P 500 gained 65.40 points or 1.38 percent to close at 4,791.19.

The continued strength on Wall Street came amid easing concerns about the economic impact of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. While Omicron seems to be more transmissible, the new strain purportedly causes milder symptoms and could accelerate the end of the pandemic.

Stocks may also have benefitted from so-called window-dressing going into the end of the year, with traders looking to boost the value of the portfolios.

Crude oil futures ended sharply higher Monday amid hopes the Omicron variant will not any significantly impact global economic recovery. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended up by $1.78 or 2.4 percent at $75.57 a barrel.