16.10.2019 01:30:04

Rebound Expected For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Tuesday halted the three-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 15 points or 1 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index remains just above the 1,565-point plateau although it's predicted to bounce higher again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive on solid earnings news. The European and U.S. markets were firmly higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished slightly lower on Tuesday following mixed performances from the financial shares, telecoms and industrials.

For the day, the index dipped 1.36 points or 0.09 percent to finish at 1,566.23 after trading between 1,563.13 and 1,568.24. Volume was 2.6 billion shares worth 1.7 billion ringgit. There were 410 gainers and 391 decliners.

Among the actives, IHH Healthcare plummeted 2.43 percent, while Press Metal surged 1.91 percent, Digi.com plunged 1.91 percent, Dialog Group soared 1.47 percent, Genting spiked 1.24 percent, Sime Darby Plantations accelerated 1.04 percent, Tenaga Nasional tumbled 0.72 percent, Genting Malaysia skidded 0.66 percent, Public Bank jumped 0.52 percent, IOI Corporation climbed 0.48 percent, Top Glove dropped 0.47 percent, Sime Darby advanced 0.44 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong added 0.37 percent, AMMB Holdings shed 0.26 percent, Axiata lost 0.24 percent, Maybank fell 0.23 percent, CIMB Group collected 0.20 percent, RHB Capital and Maxis both sank 0.18 percent, Petronas Chemicals rose 0.14 percent and Petronas Dagangan and MISC were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks moved sharply higher on Tuesday, extending gains from last week.

The Dow added 237.44 points or 0.89 percent to 27,024.80, while the NASDAQ spiked 100.06 points or 1.24 percent to 8,148.71 and the S&P 500 rose 29.53 points or 1.00 percent to 2,995.68.

The rally on Wall Street comes as the spotlight shifted to corporate earnings news, with upbeat results from some big-name companies generating considerable buying interest. Corporate news has recently taken a backseat to developments on the trade front but is likely to attract attention as earnings season ramps up in the coming days.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM), UnitedHealth (UNH), Citigroup (C) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) were among the companies that beat the street.

Also, semiconductor stocks showed a substantial move to the upside over the course of the session, driving the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index up by 2.2 percent to a new record closing high.

Crude oil prices declined on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session amid concerns about the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for November were down $0.78 or 1.5 percent at $52.81 a barrel.

