Rebound Expected For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Wednesday snapped the two-day winning streak in which it had collected almost 20 points or 1.2 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index remains just above the 1,690-point plateau although it's expected to bounce higher again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism over the outlook for interest rates and a spike in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished barely lower on Wednesday as losses from the financials were offset by support from the plantation stocks.

For the day, the index eased 0.95 points or 0.06 percent to finish at the daily high of 1,690.05 after moving as low as 1,683.24. Volume was 3 billion shares worth 1.8 billion ringgit. There were 456 decliners and 395 gainers.

Among the actives, Sime Darby surged 2.21 percent, while Top Glove soared 1.87 percent, CIMB Group plummeted 1.47 percent, Dialog Group plunged 1.20 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings spiked 0.81 percent, Sime Darby Plantations jumped 0.62 percent, Petronas Chemicals tumbled 0.58 percent, IHH Healthcare climbed 0.51 percent, Axiata advanced 0.38 percent, RHB Capital skidded 0.35 percent, Genting Malaysia added 0.30 percent, IOI Corporation gained 0.24 percent, Digi.com rose 0.20 percent, Genting shed 0.15 percent, Tenaga Nasional was up 0.14 percent, Maybank dipped 0.11 percent and AMMB Holdings, Public Bank, Maxis, PPB Group and Petronas Dagangan all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks showed a strong move to the upside over the course of a holiday-shortened trading session on Wednesday.

The Dow climbed 179.32 points or 0.67 percent to 26,966.00, while the S&P 500 gained 22.81 points or 0.77 percent to 2,995.82 and the NASDAQ rose 61.14 points or 0.75 percent to 8,170.23.

The strength on Wall Street came as a batch of largely disappointing U.S. economic data reinforced expectations for a near-term interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

Initial buying interest was generated when payroll processor ADP said private sector job growth came in below estimates in June. Also, the Institute for Supply noted a slowdown in service sector growth, added to the optimism about a rate cut.

Crude oil prices rebounded Wednesday, recovering after a severe setback in the previous session after U.S. crude inventories fell for a third straight week. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures ended up $1.09 or 1.9 percent at $57.34 a barrel.

Closer to home, Malaysia will release May figures for imports, exports and trade balance later today. In April, imports were worth 74.3 billion ringgit and exports were at 85.2 billion ringgit for a trade surplus of 10.9 billion ringgit.