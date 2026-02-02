Rebound Anticipated For South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market on Monday emphatically ended the four-day winning streak in which it had jumped more than 270 points or 5.5 percent to a record closing high. The KOSPI now sits just beneath the 4,950-point plateau although it's likely to bounce higher again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on decent economic data, although weakness among the oil stocks may limit the upside. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to follow suit.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Monday with profit taking in all sectors, especially among the technology and industrial sectors.

For the day, the index plummeted 274.69 points or 5.26 percent to finish at 4,949.67 after trading between 4,933.58 and 5,196.71. Volume was 568.8 million shares worth 32 trillion won. There were 795 decliners and 116 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial tumbled 2.14 percent, while KB Financial skidded 1.11 percent, Hana Financial soared 3.20 percent, Samsung Electronics cratered 6.29 percent, Samsung SDI plunged 8.72 percent, LG Electronics retreated 2.52 percent, SK Hynix plummeted 8.69 percent, Naver dropped 2.55 percent, LG Chem stumbled 4.51 percent, Lotte Chemical crashed 7.31 percent, SK Innovation dropped 4.55 percent, POSCO Holdings slumped 1.73 percent, SK Telecom tanked 4.69 percent, KEPCO sank 1.72 percent, Hyundai Mobis lost 2.90 percent, Hyundai Motor surrendered 4.40 percent and Kia Motors contracted 1.64 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened flat but quickly tracked to the upside and spent the balance of the day in the green.

The Dow jumped 515.19 points or 1.05 percent to finish at 49,407.66, while the NASDAQ added 130.29 points or 0.56 percent to end at 23,592.11 and the S&P 500 gained 37.41 points or 0.54 percent to close at 6,976.44.

The strength on Wall Street followed the release of a report from the Institute for Supply Management showing manufacturing activity in the U.S. unexpectedly expanded for the first time in 12 months in January.

The markets saw continued strength after President Donald Trump announced that he has reached a trade deal with India.

But traders seemed somewhat reluctant to make more significant moves ahead of the release of the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday.

Crude oil prices tumbled on Monday as signs of de-escalation of the U.S.-Iran conflict reduced supply-output concerns in the Middle East, taking off the geopolitical risk premium. West Texas Intermediate crude for March delivery was down $3.28 or 5.03 percent at $61.93 per barrel.

Closer to home, South Korea will release January figures for consumer prices later this morning, with expectations for an increase of 0.4 percent on month and 2.1 percent on year. That follows the 0.3 percent monthly increase and the 2.3 percent annual gain in December.