|
24.11.2025 00:00:53
Rebound Anticipated For South Korea Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market headed south again on Friday, one day after ending the two-day slide in which it had tumbled almost 160 points or 4 percent. The KOSPI sits just above the 3,850-point plateau although it's expected to bounce higher again on Monday.
The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on an improved outlook for interest rates. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.
For the day, the index cratered 151.59 points or 3.79 percent to finish at 3,853.26 after trading between 3,838.46 and 3,911.55. Volume was 307.95 million shares worth 14.02 trillion won. There were 718 decliners and 177 gainers.
Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 0.39 percent, while KB Financial shed 0.58 percent, Hana Financial skidded 0.98 percent, Samsung Electronics plunged 5.77 percent, Samsung SDI tanked 4.47 percent, LG Electronics slumped 1.03 percent, SK Hynix cratered 8.76 percent, Naver rallied 2.14 percent, LG Chem stumbled 5.53 percent, Lotte Chemical declined 2.50 percent, SK Innovation retreated 2.55 percent, POSCO Holdings surrendered 3.42 percent, KEPCO tumbled 1.63 percent, Hyundai Motor dropped 0.95 percent, Kia Motors added 0.53 percent and SK Telecom and Hyundai Mobis were unchanged.
The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages opened flat on Friday but rallied in the afternoon, finishing near daily highs.
The Dow jumped 493.15 points or 1.08 percent to finish at 46,245.41, while the NASDAQ rallied 195.03 points or 0.88 percent to end at 22,273.08 and the S&P 500 gained 64.23 points or 0.98 percent to close at 6,602.99.
For the week, the NASDAQ plunged 2.7 percent, the S&P 500 tumbled 2.0 percent and the Dow slumped 1.9 percent.
The strength that emerged on Wall Street reflected renewed optimism about the Federal Reserve lowering interest rates at its next monetary policy meeting in December following dovish remarks by New York Federal Reserve President John Williams.
Potentially adding to the optimism about the outlook for interest rates, the University of Michigan released a report showing decreases by both year-ahead inflation and long-run inflation expectations in November.
Crude oil prices slumped Friday on oversupply concerns after Ukraine expressed support for the U.S. peace plan to stop the Russia-Ukraine war. West Texas Intermediate crude for January delivery was down by $0.86 or 1.46 percent at $58.14 per barrel.
Kommt 2025 der grosse KI-Crash? Tim Schäfer über Nvidia, OpenAI & die Parallelen zu 1929
Könnte der aktuelle KI-Boom an den Börsen in einen Crash münden – ähnlich wie 1929 oder zur Dotcom-Blase? 📉💻
In diesem spannenden Gespräch mit Tim Schäfer sprechen wir über Parallelen zum historischen Börsencrash, die massive Überbewertung vieler Tech- und KI-Aktien wie Nvidia, Palantir oder Microsoft – und was das für Langfristanleger bedeutet. Ist der Hype finanziell überhaupt noch tragbar? Wie positionieren sich Insider und Grossinvestoren wie Warren Buffett oder Peter Thiel?
💬 Welche Risiken birgt der aktuelle KI-Hype?
💬 Was sagen Insiderverkäufe und Bewertungen über die Marktlage?
💬 Wie sollte man sich als Privatanleger jetzt aufstellen?
Ein Interview für alle, die sich fragen: Ist das noch Wachstum oder schon Wahnsinn?
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUnsicherheit über US-Zinspolitik: SMI dank Schwergewichten letztlich fester -- DAX schliesst mit Abgaben -- Wall Street zum Handelsende fest -- Asiens Börsen gehen tiefrot ins Wochenende
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt fassten Anleger nach tiefrotem Start wieder Mut. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt kämpfte unterdessen mit Verlusten. Die Wall Street verzeichnete Gewinne. In Fernost dominierten am Freitag die Bären.