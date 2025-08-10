Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’867 0.2%  SPI 16’566 0.0%  Dow 44’176 0.5%  DAX 24’163 -0.1%  Euro 0.9408 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’348 0.3%  Gold 3’398 0.0%  Bitcoin 94’561 -0.1%  Dollar 0.8084 0.3%  Öl 66.2 -0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Roche-Aktie: Trotz Zoll-Streit - Roche sieht keine Gefahr für Schweizer Arbeitsplätze
Microsoft-Aktie: Microsoft stellt Updates ein - Millionen Rechner bald unsicher
So bewegen sich die Preise von Gold, Öl, Erdgas und Silber am Sonntagabend
US-Regierung will Klarheit bei Zöllen auf Gold schaffen
Glencore-Aktie: Glencore übernimmt Batterie-Recycler Li-Cycle
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
11.08.2025 01:00:50

Rebound Anticipated For South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market on Friday wrote a finish to the four-day winning streak in which it had jumped almost 110 points or 3.6 percent. The KOSPI now sits just above the 3,210-point plateau although it may bounce higher again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, with technology and financial shares likely to lead the way higher. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets are also expected to tick higher on Monday.

The KOSPI finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the chemicals and mixed performances from the financial, technology and industrial companies.

For the day, the index shed 17.67 points or 0.55 percent to finish at 3,210.01 after trading between 3,198.31 and 3,227.28. Volume was 334.19 million shares worth 11.2 trillion won. There were 487 decliners and 384 gainers.

Among the actives, KB Financial retreated 1.30 percent, while Hana Financial skidded 1.05 percent, Samsung Electronics jumped 1.84 percent, Samsung SDI added 0.46 percent, LG Electronics fell 0.39 percent, SK Hynix stumbled 2.10 percent, Naver tanked 2.55 percent, LG Chem plummeted 5.47 percent, Lotte Chemical lost 0.48 percent, SK Innovation dropped 0.92 percent, POSCO Holdings shed 0.67 percent, SK Telecom climbed 1.08 percent, KEPCO plummeted 5.36 percent, Hyundai Mobis rose 0.34 percent, Kia Motors perked 0.10 percent and Shinhan Financial and Hyundai Motor were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as the major averages opened higher on Friday and remained well in the green throughout the session, finishing near daily highs.

The Dow climbed 206.97 points or 0.47 percent to finish at 44,175.61, while the NASDAQ jumped 207.32 points or 0.98 percent to close at a record 21,450.02 and the S&P 500 gained 49.45 points or 0.78 percent to end at 6,389.45.

For the week, the NASDAQ rallied 3.9 percent, the S&P 500 surged 2.4 percent and the Dow shot up 1.4 percent.

Wall Street was led higher by the tech sector as shares of Apple (AAPL) showed a substantial move to the upside last week after announcing plans to spend about $600 billion in the U.S. over the next four years.

Computer hardware stocks turned in some of the market's best performances on the day, with the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index climbing by 1.4 percent. Significant strength also emerged among banking, oil service, brokerage and networking stocks.

Crude oil posted very slight gains on Friday as uncertainty prevails over the U.S.-Russia conflict over the war with Ukraine, combined with the threat of sanctions on Russian oil exports. West Texas Intermediate crude for September was up $0.03 or 0.05 percent to $63.91 per barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Leonteq CEO Christian Spieler: Strategie, Zahlen & Ausblick – exklusiv im BX Morningcall

Einmal pro Monat laden Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz spannende Persönlichkeiten aus der Finanzbranche zum Interview ein.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Leonteq CEO Christian Spieler: Strategie, Zahlen & Ausblick – exklusiv im BX Morningcall

Inside Trading & Investment

09.08.25 Logo WHS Nutzen Sie Ihre Optionen!
08.08.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Broadcom, Intel, Nvidia
08.08.25 Marktüberblick: Allianz und Siemens nach Zahlen gesucht
08.08.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Mit Kursgewinnen in den August
07.08.25 Julius Bär: 10.10% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf BNP Paribas SA, UBS Group AG, ING Groep NV
07.08.25 Kommt die Harley wieder ins Rollen?
06.08.25 Leonteq CEO Christian Spieler: Strategie, Zahlen & Ausblick – exklusiv im BX Morningcall
25.07.25 Nestlé drückt SMI ins Minus
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’338.47 19.43 BTHSYU
Short 12’595.28 13.54 SJXBGU
Short 13’037.18 8.98 UBSKMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’866.85 08.08.2025 17:31:04
Long 11’370.57 19.92 BZDS0U
Long 11’080.26 13.47 BNJS4U
Long 10’614.93 8.84 SSOMMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 32: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Ausblick: Allianz stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Beliebte Strategie unter der Lupe: Wenn Gewinneraktien zur Gefahr werden
BigBear.ai auf dem Weg aus dem Schatten der Branchengrössen rund um NVIDIA & Co.?
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Ethereum zurück über 4'000 Dollar - So entwickeln sich Bitcoin & Co.
Aktien Schweiz Eröffnung: Nach US-Zollhammer Verluste auf breiter Front
UBS übertrifft Erwartungen
Sartorius vz-Aktie: JP Morgan Chase & Co. gibt Overweight-Bewertung bekannt
KW 32: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX

Top-Rankings

KW 32: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 32: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 32: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}