US-Behörden beschlagnahmen 225 Millionen Dollar aus Krypto-Betrugsfall
Aktien: Welche Rechte und Pflichten Aktionäre haben
Südkoreas Präsident pro Krypto - Kommen bald Bitcoin-ETFs?
Wenn Israel-Iran-Krieg nicht endet: Ölpreise könnten hochschiessen
KI-Alternativen zu NVIDIA-Aktie: Welche Software-Aktien profitieren könnten
27.06.2025 01:02:03

Rebound Anticipated For South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market on Thursday ended the two-day winning streak in which it had rallied almost 95 points or 3 percent. The KOSPI now sits just beneath the 3,080-point plateau although it's likely to bounce higher again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on an improved outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses from the technology stocks and properties, while the financial sector was mixed.

For the day, the index sank 28.69 points or 0.92 percent to finish at 3,079.56 after trading between 3,036.55 and 3,113.03. Volume was 451.12 million shares worth 16.62 trillion won. There were 724 decliners and 180 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial retreated 1.49 percent, while KB Financial collected 0.37 percent, Hana Financial rose 0.36 percent, Samsung Electronics tumbled 1.79 percent, Samsung SDI shed 0.46 percent, LG Electronics slumped 1.84 percent, SK Hynix rallied 2.45 percent, Naver cratered 7.94 percent, LG Chem jumped 1.65 percent, Lotte Chemical lost 0.48 percent, SK Innovation slipped 0.69 percent, POSCO Holdings sank 0.74 percent, SK Telecom declined 0.70 percent, KEPCO skyrocketed 7.27 percent, Hyundai Mobis skidded 1.01 percent, Hyundai Motor tanked 3.46 percent and Kia Motors stumbled 1.98 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages opened with mild gains on Thursday but continued to pick up steam throughout the day, ending at session highs and just shy of all-time highs.

The Dow jumped 404.41 points or 0.94 percent to finish at 43,386.84, while the NASDAQ rallied 194.36 points or 0.97 percent to close at 20,167.91 and the S&P 500 gained 48.86 points or 0.80 percent to end at 6,141.02.

The markets continued to benefit from recent upward momentum, which has helped propel the major averages well off their April lows despite lingering uncertainty about tariffs.

The strength on Wall Street also came following the release of a slew of U.S. economic data, including a Labor Department report showing an unexpected decrease by initial jobless claims last week.

Also, revised data released by the Commerce Department showed the U.S. economy shrank by more than previously estimated in the first quarter of 2025, sparking optimism for future rate cuts sooner rather than later.

Crude oil extended its recovery on Thursday amid the ongoing Israel-Iran ceasefire and reports of an increase in fuel demand in the U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for August delivery closed up by $0.32 to settle at $65.24 per barrel.

10 Dividendenwunder für die Ewigkeit – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Dividenden seit über 200 Jahren – Diese Aktien zahlen zuverlässig wie ein Uhrwerk!
Heute geht es um ein Thema, das besonders langfristig orientierte Anleger begeistert: Dividendenaktien mit jahrzehntelanger oder sogar jahrhundertelanger Historie. Gemeinsam mit Tim Schäfer @TimSchaeferMedia schauen wir uns Aktien an, die über 100 Jahre, teils sogar über 200 Jahre zuverlässig Dividenden zahlen – unabhängig von Krisen, Kriegen oder Pandemien.

Highlights der Folge:
🔹 York Water – Dividendenzahlung seit über 200 Jahren
🔹 ExxonMobil – Dividendenhistorie seit 1882, profitiert vom Ölpreis
🔹 Procter & Gamble – Cashmaschine mit Markenpower, zahlt seit 135 Jahren
🔹 Eli Lilly – Pharma-Gigant mit starker Entwicklung durch Abnehmspritze
🔹 Stanley Black & Decker – Value-Chance trotz aktueller Schwäche
🔹 Coca-Cola – Buffett-Favorit, Dividendenzahlung seit 1893
🔹 Johnson Controls – Spezialist für Gebäude- und Klimalösungen
🔹 PPG Industries – Farben und Beschichtungen seit 1899
🔹 Consolidated Edison – Versorger für New York mit konstanter Ausschüttung seit 1885

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

10 Dividendenwunder für die Ewigkeit – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

26.06.25 Logo WHS Micron Technology Aktie: Quartalszahlen top und Mega-Ausblick! Nächster KI-Gewinner an der Börse?
26.06.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Ölmarkt – In engem Fahrwasser/Streaminganbieter – In eigenen Sphären
26.06.25 Marktüberblick: Rheinmetall-Aktie gesucht
25.06.25 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
25.06.25 SMI kratzt wieder an 12.000er-Marke
24.06.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf AXA, Swiss Life, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
24.06.25 10 Dividendenwunder für die Ewigkeit – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
24.06.25 Julius Bär: 10.40% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Emmi AG, Georg Fischer AG, Sandoz Group AG
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
Aktien von Rheinmetall, HENSOLDT und RENK weiter im Aufwind: Rüstungswerte ziehen nach Nato-Beschluss an
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Siemens Energy-Analyse: So bewertet Deutsche Bank AG die Siemens Energy-Aktie
Droneshield-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Rekordauftrag gesichert
Dollar fällt zum Franken auf Mehrjahrestief - Das sind die Gründe
Idorsia-Aktie höher: Idorsia-Gläubiger akzeptieren Umtausch-Angebot der Wandelanleihen - Neue Chefin setzt auf Eigenständigkeit
KI-Alternativen zu NVIDIA-Aktie: Welche Software-Aktien profitieren könnten
NVIDIA treibt den Techmarkt an: US-Börsen schliessen höher - teilweise neue Allzeithöchststände -- SMI letztlich stabil -- DAX beendet Handel höher -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel
Micron Technology-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Micron Technology verzeichnet Gewinnsprung
Kuros (Kuros Biosciences) Aktie News: Anleger schicken Kuros (Kuros Biosciences) am Donnerstagvormittag ins Plus

Top-Rankings

KW 25: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 25: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 25: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
