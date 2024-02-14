Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'208 0.6%  SPI 14'684 0.7%  Dow 38'424 0.4%  DAX 16'945 0.4%  Euro 0.9502 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'709 0.4%  Gold 1'992 -0.1%  Bitcoin 45'861 3.9%  Dollar 0.8856 -0.1%  Öl 81.5 -1.4% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Sandoz124359842Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Kuros32581411Lonza1384101Swiss Re12688156Novo Nordisk129508879DocMorris4261528Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529Super Micro Computer2776758ABB1222171
Top News
Droht Tesla und Apple ein Ausschluss aus der Elite-Aktiengruppe Magnificent 7?
Fachkräftemangel in der Schweiz setzt sich fort - das steckt dahinter
Ausblick: Airbus präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Finanzexperte warnt: Den USA droht ein langfristiger Wirtschaftsabschwung
Starker Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones schlussendlich freundlich
Suche...
0.0 PIPS

15.02.2024 00:03:11

Rebound Anticipated For South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market on Wednesday snapped the three-day winning streak in which it had collected almost 75 points or 2.9 percent. The KOSPI market now rests just above the 2,620-point plateau although it's expected to bounce higher again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive, with selling in the previous session deemed to be seriously overdone. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets figure to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares, technology stocks and industrials.

For the day, the index dropped 29.22 points or 1.10 percent to finish at 2,620.42 after trading between 2,601.99 and 2,627.31. Volume was 534.17 million shares worth 9.93 trillion won. There were 509 decliners and 378 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial retreated 1.57 percent, while KB Financial tanked 3.44 percent, Hana Financial plunged 3.78 percent, Samsung Electronics surrendered 1.60 percent, Samsung SDI slumped 1.15 percent, LG Electronics fell 0.40 percent, SK Hynix lost 0.87 percent, Naver weakened 1.22 percent, LG Chem tumbled 2.12 percent, Lotte Chemical was down 1.78 percent, S-Oil eased 0.14 percent, SK Innovation shed 0.65 percent, POSCO skidded 1.14 percent, SK Telecom sank 0.77 percent, KEPCO dropped 0.94 percent, Hyundai Mobis stumbled 2.14 percent, Hyundai Motor declined 1.41 percent and Kia Motors added 0.34 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened higher on Wednesday and largely remained that way, ending near session highs.

The Dow jumped 151.52 points or 0.40 percent to finish at 38,424.27, while the NASDAQ rallied 203.55 points or 1.30 percent to end at 15,859.15 and the S&P 500 advanced 47.45 points or 0.96 percent to close at 5,000.62.

The rebound on Wall Street reflected bargain hunting, with traders seeing Tuesday's sharp pullback as a buying opportunity amid ongoing optimism about the outlook for the markets.

While Tuesday's hotter-than-expected inflation data further pushed back interest rate cut hopes, signs of continued strength in the economy are still expected to benefit the markets long term.

The Federal Reserve is also still likely to begin lower interest rates sometime in the coming months, even if traders have to wait until June.

Oil futures settled lower on Wednesday, snapping a seven-day winning streak after data showed a big increase in crude inventories in the U.S. last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended down $1.23 or about 1.6 percent at $76.64 a barrel.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: BE Semiconductor, Eli Lilly and Company& West Pharmaceutical Services | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: BE Semiconductor, Eli Lilly and Company& West Pharmaceutical Services

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Dividenden Aktien: BE Semiconductor, Eli Lilly and Company& West Pharmaceutical Services mit François Bloch im BX Morningcall

Inside Trading & Investment

14.02.24 Bitcoin Kurs nahe 52.000 Dollar – Kapitalisierung bei über 1 Milliarde Dollar
14.02.24 CME Group Aluminum: 2023 in Review
14.02.24 Bonus Zertifikate
14.02.24 Marktüberblick: US-Inflationsdaten sorgen für Volatilität
14.02.24 SMI bricht Erholung ab
14.02.24 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Schwächer nach den US-Inflationszahlen
13.02.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 12.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Bayer, Lonza, Roche
13.02.24 Julius Bär: 9.40% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf LANXESS AG
13.02.24 3 Dividenden Aktien: BE Semiconductor, Eli Lilly and Company& West Pharmaceutical Services mit François Bloch im BX Morningcall
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'676.47 19.01 C0SSMU
Short 11'894.97 13.68 BVSSMU
Short 12'331.20 8.97 0QSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'208.38 14.02.2024 17:30:00
Long 10'765.89 19.68 SSQMSU
Long 10'509.60 13.68 SSOMSU
Long 10'065.96 8.97 SYSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin-Kurs erreicht neues Jahreshoch - ETF-Genehmigung ein "voller Erfolg"
Schindler-Aktie gesucht: Kräftige Gewinnsteigerung im Jahr 2023
DocMorris-Aktie tiefrot: UBS rechnet mit niedrigerem Anteil von DocMorris am Arzneimittelmarkt
Clariant & Co.: Diese Unternehmen aus der Schweiz könnten potenzielle Übernahmekandidaten sein
Nach US-Inflationsdaten: Bitcoin rutscht wieder unter 50'000 US-Dollar
Santhera-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Santhera veröffentlicht Daten zu Wirkstoff Vamorolon in Fachjournal
BioNTech-Aktie fester: Zivilklage gegen BioNTech wegen Corona-Impfungen abgewiesen
Bitcoin-Halving im April 2024 im Fokus: Erreicht der Bitcoinkurs neue Allzeithochs?
UBS-Strategin: Goldpreis dürfte weiter steigen - Silber könnte Gold sogar übertreffen
Ausblick: Coinbase verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit