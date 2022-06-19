Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 10’451 -0.2%  SPI 13’460 0.0%  Dow 29’889 -0.1%  DAX 13’126 0.7%  Euro 1.0171 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’438 0.3%  Gold 1’840 -0.9%  Bitcoin 19’971 -10.1%  Dollar 0.9711 0.5%  Öl 113.7 -4.5% 
1 Aktie gratis
20.06.2022 01:00:19

Rebound Anticipated For South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market headed south again on Friday, one session after snapping the seven-day losing streak in which it had plummeted more than 220 points or 8.4 percent. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,440-point plateau although it figures to bounce higher again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky, with support expected from the technology stocks and weakness from oil companies amid recession fears. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit on Monday.

The KOSPI finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the automobile producers, financials and technology stocks.

For the day, the index slumped 10.48 points or 0.43 percent to finish at 2,440.93 after trading between 2,396.47 and 2,441.34. Volume was 597.98 million shares worth 10.66 trillion won. There were 562 gainers and 305 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial retreated 1.23 percent, while KB Financial declined 1.33 percent, Hana Financial plunged 3.07 percent, Samsung Electronics tumbled 1.81 percent, Samsung SDI improved 1.28 percent, LG Electronics sank 1.27 percent, SK Hynix dropped 1.03 percent, Naver lost 1.04 percent, LG Chem skidded 1.03 percent, Lotte Chemical surrendered 2.29 percent, S-Oil advanced 0.87 percent, SK Innovation skyrocketed 5.13 percent, POSCO tanked 3.07 percent, SK Telecom jumped 1.96 percent, KEPCO shed 0.44 percent, Hyundai Motor slumped 1.73 percent and Kia Motors stumbled 1.42 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed as the major averages opened higher on Friday, although the Dow was unable to hold its gains.

The Dow shed 38.29 points or 0.13 percent to finish at 29,888.78, while the NASDAQ surged 152.25 points or 1.43 percent to end at 10,798.35 and the S&P 500 rose 8.07 points or 0.22 percent to close at 3,674.84. For the week, the Dow and NASDAQ both plunged 3.8 percent and the S&P tumbled 5.8 percent.

The volatility on Wall Street came amid a quadruple witching day, which refers to the expiration of stock index futures, single-stock futures, stock options and stock index options.

Traders may also have been expressing some uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets following Thursday's sell-off, which reflected concerns about the economic impact of aggressive monetary policy tightening.

In economic news, the Federal Reserve said industrial production increased less than expected in May, while the Conference Board showed a continued decrease by its reading on leading U.S. economic indicators last month.

Crude oil prices fell sharply Friday on mounting fears about a possible global economic recession following severe tightening of policies by several central banks. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended lower by $8.03 or 6.8 percent at $109.56 a barrel.

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

17.06.22 Jobkahlschlag bei Coinbase
17.06.22 SNB dreht überraschend an der Zinsschraube
17.06.22 Marktüberblick: SNB schockt die Märkte
17.06.22 Daily Markets: Euro STOXX 50 – Jahrestief im Blick / EUR/USD – Doppeltief oder neue Abwärtswelle?
15.06.22 Marktupdate 15. Juni: Notenbanken beenden Ära der Negativzinsen | BX Swiss TV
14.06.22 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: EMS-Chemie bestätigt Prognose - trotzdem Warnsignal?
14.06.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.4% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Lonza Group AG, ABB Ltd, Stadler Rail AG
10.06.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf On Holding
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’071.19 13.65 USSM5U
Short 11’619.56 7.91 USSMNU
SMI-Kurs: 10’451.31 17.06.2022 17:30:30
Long 10’007.32 18.65 DSSMQU
Long 9’677.08 11.73 S2BMIU
Long 9’324.87 8.42 SMIFBU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Jim Cramer: Bei diesen drei Aktien sollten Anleger Kursrückgänge zum Kauf nutzen
CS-Aktie: Credit Suisse offenbar von weiterem millionenschweren Rechtsfall bedroht
Bitcoin & Co. fallen weiter: Kryptokurse am Vormittag
Tesla-Aktie mit vielen Belastungsfaktoren: Muss Tesla im zweiten Quartal Cash verbrennen?
Erholung am Kryptomarkt: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. legen zu
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 24: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
SNB leitet Zinswende ein und hebt überraschend Leitzins an - Reaktion auf Belastungsfaktoren
Split der Alphabet-Aktie steht bevor: Lohnt sich ein Investment jetzt noch?
Zur Kostenteckung: Bitcoin-Mining-Unternehmen werfen vermehrt Coins auf den Markt
Kryptomarkt weiter im Sinkflug: Bitcoin weniger als 20'000 US-Dollar wert

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit