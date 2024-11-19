Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’640 0.1%  SPI 15’493 0.0%  Dow 43’390 -0.1%  DAX 19’189 -0.1%  Euro 0.9363 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’790 -0.1%  Gold 2’611 1.9%  Bitcoin 80’662 1.1%  Dollar 0.8837 0.0%  Öl 73.1 2.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335ABB1222171Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Life1485278Relief Therapeutics125112599VAT31186490Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Q3 2024: Diese Aktien befinden sich im Portfolio von Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Ausblick: thyssenkrupp stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
100'000-Dollar-Marke im Fokus: Darum könnte der Bitcoin nach Trump-Sieg schon bald sechsstellig kosten
Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Ende des Montagshandels in Grün
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

19.11.2024 01:04:09

Rebound Anticipated For Singapore Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Monday ended the three-day winning streak in which it had collected more than 30 points or 0.8 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 3,730-point plateau although it's likely to bounce higher again on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, with technology and oil stocks expected to lead the way higher. The European and U.S. markets were mostly higher and the Asian bourses are also likely to open to the upside. The STI finished modestly lower on Monday following mixed performances from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues. For the day, the index lost 12.15 points or 0.32 percent to finish at 3,732.55 after trading between 3,727.94 and 3,754.82. Among the actives, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust skidded 1.01 percent, while CapitaLand Investment advanced 0.72 percent, City Developments added 0.39 percent, DBS Group retreated 1.26 percent, DFI Retail surged 3.42 percent, Hongkong Land tanked 2.14 percent, Keppel DC REIT sank 0.45 percent, Keppel Ltd rose 0.30 percent, Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust, Mapletree Industrial Trust rallied 0.81 percent, SATS plunged 2.60 percent, Seatrium Limited declined 1.08 percent, SembCorp Industries tumbled 1.37 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering plummeted 5.52 percent, SingTel dropped 0.63 percent, Thai Beverage jumped 0.97 percent, Wilmar International spiked 1.31 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding slumped 0.79 percent and Emperador, Genting Singapore, Yangzijiang Financial, Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation, Frasers Centrepoint Trust, Mapletree Logistics Trust and Comfort DelGro were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild upside as the major averages opened on opposite sides of the line on Monday and maintained a fairly narrow trading range before ending mixed.

The Dow shed 55.39 points or 0.13 percent to finish at 43,389.60, while the NASDAQ climbed 111.69 points or 0.60 percent to close at 18,791.81 and the S&P 500 added 23.00 points or 0.39 percent to end at 5,893.62.

The strength on Wall Street reflected bargain hunting as traders look to pick up stocks at reduced levels following last week's steep drop amid concerns about the outlook for interest rates.

In U.S. economic news, the National Association of Home Builders said homebuilder confidence has improved much more than anticipated in November, hitting its highest level since April.

Oil prices climbed higher on Monday on concerns about likely shortage in supplies due to an escalation in Russia - Ukraine war, while a weaker dollar also contributed to the rise in oil prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December closed higher by $2.14 or 3.2 percent at 69.16 a barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: LPL Financial, KKR & Targa Resources mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ LPL Financial
✅ KKR
✅ Targa Resources

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: LPL Financial, KKR & Targa Resources mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

18.11.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Schaulaufen der Large Caps
18.11.24 Der Wind hat gedreht
18.11.24 SG-Marktüberblick: 18.11.2024
18.11.24 Pharmawerte drücken SMI auf 3-Monats-Tief
18.11.24 Credit futures closely track underlying indices
15.11.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Tesla
14.11.24 Julius Bär: 8.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf COSMO Pharmaceuticals NV
13.11.24 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: LPL Financial, KKR & Targa Resources mit François Bloch
29.10.24 Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’100.00 19.31
Short 12’322.66 13.99 BOLS2U
Short 12’788.66 8.93 U4B7SU
SMI-Kurs: 11’639.60 18.11.2024 17:31:41
Long 11’115.31 19.04 SSZMJU
Long 10’856.33 13.35 SSQMTU
Long 10’422.66 8.93 3SSMZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Kuros (Kuros Biosciences) Aktie News: Kuros (Kuros Biosciences) am Mittag im Tiefenrausch
Swiss Steel-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Bundesrat bei Stahlkrise laut Parmelin nicht tatenlos - Allianz eilt wohl zur Rettung
Kuros (Kuros Biosciences) Aktie News: Kuros (Kuros Biosciences) am Montagnachmittag im Bärenmodus
Roche-Aktie verliert dennoch: Roche erhält CE-Kennung für neuen Test zur Erkennung von Eierstockkrebs
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Delivery Hero-Aktie deutlich im Minus: Delivery Hero rechnet wohl mit Milliardenbetrag durch Talabat-IPO
Bericht: Gensler wird vor Vereidigung Trumps zurücktreten
Ausblick: Walmart gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
EVOTEC SE Aktie News: EVOTEC SE wird am Montagvormittag ausgebremst
Siemens Energy-Aktie: Jüngste Einstufung durch Deutsche Bank AG

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten