SMI 11'497 1.0%  SPI 14'987 0.9%  Dow 39'132 0.2%  DAX 17'419 0.3%  Euro 0.9533 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'873 0.4%  Gold 2'036 0.6%  Bitcoin 44'723 -0.9%  Dollar 0.8807 0.0%  Öl 81.7 -2.1% 
Stablecoins sind "nicht stabil": Neuseelands Zentralbank schiesst gegen Stablecoins
Tesla scheint Produktion hochzufahren: Dutzende fertige Cybertrucks in Texas-Gigafactory gesehen
Kommt es 2024 zum nächsten US-Regionalbankencrash? Fed-Vertreter Barr bezieht Stellung
Paul Singers Elliott Management: So sieht das Depot in Q4 2023 aus
Warren Buffetts Erfolgsbilanz: Berkshire Hathaway mit starken Zahlen
26.02.2024 01:03:13

Rebound Anticipated For Singapore Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has moved lower in two of three trading days since the end of the four-day winning streak in which it had rallied almost 110 points or 3.2 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 3,180-point plateau although it may bounce higher again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic on optimism over earnings, although profit taking may take hold later in the day. The European and U.S. markets saw mostly modest gains and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The STI finished sharply lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares, property stocks, trusts and industrials.

For the day, the index stumbled 38.03 points or 1.18 percent to finish at 3,184.91 after trading between 3,179.35 and 3,216.65.

Among the actives, Genting Singapore plummeted 9.71 percent, while Seatrium plunged 7.00 percent, CapitaLand Investment tanked 4.14 percent, UOL Group surrendered 3.06 percent, City Developments tumbled 2.27 percent, SembCorp Industries retreated 2.06 percent, Hongkong Land declined 1.80 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding stumbled 1.78 percent, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust slumped 1.52 percent, Mapletree Pan Asia Trust weakened 1.42 percent, Emperador jumped 1.00 percent, Keppel Ltd. skidded 0.95 percent, Mapletree Industrial Trust dropped 0.85 percent, SingTel sank 0.84 percent, SATS shed 0.76 percent, Comfort DelGro lost 0.71 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust fell 0.66 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation and Wilmar International both slid 0.59 percent, Keppel DC REIT dipped 0.56 percent, CapitaLand Ascendas REIT slipped 0.36 percent, DBS Group was down 0.35 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering eased 0.25 percent and DFI Retail, Yangzijiang Financial and Thai Beverage were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is uninspired as the major averages opened solidly higher on Friday but faded as the day progressed, with the NASDAQ finishing in the red.

The Dow added 62.43 points or 0.16 percent to finish at 39,131.53, while the NASDAQ sank 44.78 points or 0.28 percent to close at 15,996.82 and the S&P 500 rose 1.77 points or 0.03 percent to end at 5,088.80.

For the holiday-shortened week, the S&P 500 surged 1.7 percent, the NASDAQ jumped 1.4 percent and the Dow advanced 1.3 percent.

The early upward move reflected an extension of the rally seen in during Thursday's session, which came on the heels of upbeat earnings news from AI darling Nvidia (NVDA).

Buying interest waned shortly after the start of trading, however, as traders took a breather following Thursday's surge.

Crude oil futures settled sharply lower on Friday as concerns about the outlook for demand and the recent data showing a jump in U.S. crude inventories weighed on prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April dropped $2.12 or 2.65 percent at $76.49 a barrel.

Anlageberatung mit KI? | BX Swiss TV

Wie wird künstliche Intelligenz das Feld der Anlageberatung verändern? Welche Kompetenzen sind besonders für Anlageberater ausschlaggebend?

Diesen Fragen ging Ersilia Adele Perpignano, Masterstudentin an der HSLU, in ihrer Masterarbeit «Future Competences for Investment Advisers in Switzerland» auf den Grund.

Im heutigen Interview mit Matthias Müller, Chief Commercial Officer der BX Swiss gibt Ersillia Perpignano Einblicke in ihre Forschungsergebnisse.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Anlageberatung mit KI? | BX Swiss TV

23.02.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Varta, Volkswagen
23.02.24 DAX 40 Ausblick: NVIDIA-Euphorie könnte anhalten
23.02.24 Nestlé macht den Spielverderber
23.02.24 How Overnight Reference Rates React to Central Bank Policy
23.02.24 Anlageberatung mit KI? | BX Swiss TV
23.02.24 Kupfer: unverzichtbar, knapp und aussichtsreich
23.02.24 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Erholung an die 50-Tage-Linie
22.02.24 Julius Bär: 8.90% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Komax Holding AG
22.02.24 Marktüberblick: Nikkei 225 markiert Rekordhoch
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'993.52 18.54 BWSSMU
Short 12'202.30 13.93 HSSM9U
Short 12'651.89 8.98 RHSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'496.76 23.02.2024 17:30:23
Long 11'006.08 18.84 SSRM9U
Long 10'779.87 13.77 SSQMQU
Long 10'328.55 8.98 CVSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Bitcoin-ETF-Nachfrage explodiert: Zehnmal höher als Angebot, sagt MicroStrategy-Chef Saylor
Peter Thiel wettet auf Krypto: 200 Millionen US-Dollar vor Bitcoin-Bullenlauf investiert
Bitcoin steuert auf nächstes Halving-Event zu: Was dann mit dem Bitcoinpreis passieren könnte
Idorsia Aktie News: Hausse bei Idorsia am Nachmittag
Marktkapitalisierung von 2 Billionen US-Dollar: So weit kann es für die NVIDIA-Aktie laut Experten noch gehen
Warren Buffetts Erfolgsbilanz: Berkshire Hathaway mit starken Zahlen
Idorsia Aktie News: Anleger decken sich am Freitagmittag mit Idorsia ein
So steht es am Nachmittag um die Kurse von Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co.
Meyer Burger-Aktie sackt deutlich ab: Meyer Burger schliesst sächsisches Werk und will Kapitalerhöhung durchführen
Trotz Volatilität: Burry stockt bei zwei chinesischen Tech-Giganten auf

Starker Wochenabschluss: SMI geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX nach neuem Allzeithoch stark -- US-Börsen schliessen nach Dow Jones-Rekord uneinheitlich -- Asiens Märkte uneins

Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Freitag im Plus. Der DAX zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche höher. Nach dem starken Vortag notierte die Wall Street zum Wochenende uneins. An den chinesischen Börsen ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen - in Tokio fand kein Handel statt.

