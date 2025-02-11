Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
12.02.2025 00:31:12

Rebound Anticipated For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - Ahead of Tuesday's holiday for Thaipusam, the Malaysia stock market had ended the four-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 35 points or 2.3 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,590-point plateau although it may bounce higher again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky amid concerns about interest rates and the possibility of a trade war. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and flat and the Asian markets may split the difference.

The KLCI finished barely lower on Monday as losses from the plantations and industrials were offset by support from the financials and telecoms.

For the day, the index dipped 0.96 points or 0.06 percent to finish at 1,589.95 after trading between 1,584.20 and 1,590.49.

Among the actives, 99 Speed Mart Retail slumped 1.29 percent, while Axiata surged 3.17 percent, Celcomdigi added 0.53 percent, CIMB Group perked 0.12 percent, Gamuda retreated 1.75 percent, IHH Healthcare fell 0.14 percent, IOI Corporation lost 0.27 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong and Petronas Chemicals both dropped 0.69 percent, Maxis skidded 1.14 percent, Maybank collected 0.38 percent, MISC tumbled 2.03 percent, Nestle Malaysia rose 0.33 percent, PPB Group declined 1.19 percent, QL Resources shed 0.43 percent, Sime Darby jumped 1.81 percent, SD Guthrie stumbled 2.24 percent, Sunway gained 0.44 percent, Telekom Malaysia gathered 0.30 percent, Tenaga Nasional advanced 0.73 percent, YTL Power sank 0.58 percent and Press Metal, Public Bank, YTL Corporation, RHB Bank and MRDIY were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street provides little clarity as the major averages opened slightly lower but then headed in opposite directions to finish the day mixed.

The Dow gained 123.24 points or 0.28 percent to finish at 44,593.65, while the NASDAQ sank 70.41 points or 0.36 percent to close at 19,643.86 and the S&P 500 rose 2.06 points or 0.03 percent to end at 6,068.50.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders digested congressional testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who told the Senate Banking Committee the central bank does "not need to be in a hurry" to adjust its policy stance.

Stocks moved to the downside in early trading amid lingering concerns about a global trade war after President Donald Trump officially announced tariffs on U.S. steel and aluminum imports.

Oil prices moved higher Tuesday amid concerns about a possible drop in crude supplies due to U.S. sanctions on Russian oil, while a weaker dollar contributed as well to the rise in oil prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March rose $1.00 or 1.4 percent at $73.32 a barrel.

11.02.25 Logo WHS Amazon Aktie 2025: Boomt das Geschäft weiter? Cloud, KI & E-Commerce – Die Zukunftsaussichten
11.02.25 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Comet Holding AG, Sika AG, Partners Group Holding AG
11.02.25 CME Group Aluminum Correlation and Differential to LME 3m Aluminum
11.02.25 Marktüberblick: Delivery Hero nach Empfehlung gesucht
11.02.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Lonza, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
11.02.25 SMI schliesst auf höchstem Niveau seit drei Jahren
11.02.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Wieder nach oben gedreht
10.02.25 Neu bei Vontobel: Warrants auf GameStop
07.02.25 Innovationen am ETF-Markt 2025 | BX Swiss TV
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
Fluence Energy-Aktie -46%: Siemens-Tochter Fluence Energy erleidet Verlust
RENK-Aktie zieht an: KNDS kauft von Rebecca Bidco millionenschwere Aktien
Meyer Burger-Aktie legt zu: Meyer Burger bringt Zinsverschiebung für zwei Wandelanleihen durch
ams-OSRAM-Aktie springt zweistellig an: ams-OSRAM in Q4 mit weniger Umsatz - Verlust eingegrenzt
Ethereum vor massivem Short Squeeze – Kurs-Explosion voraus?
BP meldet enttäuschenden Gewinn - Aktienrückkaufprogramm fortgesetzt - Aktie leichter
Alibaba Aktie News: Alibaba am Nachmittag mit positiven Vorzeichen
Darum legt der Bitcoin etwas zu
Geely Aktie News: Geely am Dienstagnachmittag auf Verkaufszetteln der Anleger
Kryptowährungen: Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoin & Co.

KW 6: So haben die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche abgeschnitten
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 6: So performten die Tops und Flops im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 6: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
