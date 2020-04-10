Rebooking a Trip with Vouchers? You Should Still Consider Travel Insurance, says Squaremouth

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With worldwide travel at a standstill, airlines and cruise lines are issuing vouchers for cancelled trips.

Travel insurance comparison site, Squaremouth.com, says there is one big reason to purchase travel insurance for trips booked with vouchers, and explains how these policies can be affordable.

Medical Benefits Can Cover Expensive Emergencies Abroad

A travel insurance policy can provide travelers with essential medical benefits, as the majority of US health insurance providers, including Medicare, do not cover travelers on international trips. Travelers using vouchers to book future international travel can purchase a policy for medical care if they fall ill or get injured on their trip. These policies can even cover their evacuation back home if necessary.

Don't Pay More to Insure Travel Vouchers

If a traveler rebooks their trip using only travel vouchers, they will have no or limited expenses to insure. The lower the trip cost, the lower the price of the policy. Travelers booking with vouchers can save money by forgoing cancellation coverage, but can still purchase a comprehensive policy to include a host of other benefits, including emergency medical, baggage delay and trip delay.

Travelers can search for low cost policies that do not include trip cancellation coverage on squaremouth.com here .

To keep travelers informed about their insurance options amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Squaremouth.com created The Traveler's Guide to Travel Insurance for the Coronavirus Pandemic . This resource is updated daily as events unfold.

