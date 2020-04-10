+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
10.04.2020 00:11:00

Rebooking a Trip with Vouchers? You Should Still Consider Travel Insurance, says Squaremouth

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With worldwide travel at a standstill, airlines and cruise lines are issuing vouchers for cancelled trips. 

Travel insurance comparison site, Squaremouth.com, says there is one big reason to purchase travel insurance for trips booked with vouchers, and explains how these policies can be affordable.

Medical Benefits Can Cover Expensive Emergencies Abroad
A travel insurance policy can provide travelers with essential medical benefits, as the majority of US health insurance providers, including Medicare, do not cover travelers on international trips. Travelers using vouchers to book future international travel can purchase a policy for medical care if they fall ill or get injured on their trip. These policies can even cover their evacuation back home if necessary.

Don't Pay More to Insure Travel Vouchers
If a traveler rebooks their trip using only travel vouchers, they will have no or limited expenses to insure. The lower the trip cost, the lower the price of the policy. Travelers booking with vouchers can save money by forgoing cancellation coverage, but can still purchase a comprehensive policy to include a host of other benefits, including emergency medical, baggage delay and trip delay.

Travelers can search for low cost policies that do not include trip cancellation coverage on squaremouth.com here.

To keep travelers informed about their insurance options amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Squaremouth.com created The Traveler's Guide to Travel Insurance for the Coronavirus Pandemic. This resource is updated daily as events unfold.

ABOUT SQUAREMOUTH

SQUAREMOUTH compares travel insurance policies from every major travel insurance provider in the United States. Using Squaremouth's comparison engine and third-party customer reviews, travelers can research and compare travel insurance policies side-by-side. More information can be found at www.squaremouth.com.

Available Topic Expert:
Kasara Barto
kbarto@squaremouth.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rebooking-a-trip-with-vouchers-you-should-still-consider-travel-insurance-says-squaremouth-301038551.html

SOURCE Squaremouth

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 8.62
5.61 %
UBS Group 9.68
4.42 %
Swiss Re 78.12
3.33 %
Sika 167.60
2.98 %
LafargeHolcim 37.65
2.90 %
Swisscom 517.00
-0.50 %
Lonza Grp 399.30
-0.60 %
Roche Hldg G 308.70
-1.20 %
Geberit 406.90
-1.21 %
Nestle 102.22
-1.90 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09.04.20
From Shopping to Dividends to Travel, Changes Likely
09.04.20
Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRCs auf Gaming Unternehmen
09.04.20
Weekly Hits: Disruptive Technologie – Der Fortschritt geht weiter / Adobe, Salesforce, Logitech – Die Home-Office-Ausstatter / Rohstoffmonitor – März 2020
09.04.20
Wie viel Risiko gehen die Anleger vor dem Osterwochenende?
06.04.20
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV
06.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus and the economy: a Q&A with Keith Wade
08.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus: the views from our private assets experts
07.04.20
Schroders: A new social contract - sustainable investing during the Covid-19 crisis
mehr
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ABB-Aktie fällt: Moody's senkt Rating
Wall Street bau Gewinne bis zum Handelsende aus -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen enden uneinheitlich
Roche muss bei Risdiplam länger auf FDA-Urteil warten - Aktie schwächer
Im Kampf gegen Corona: Pharma-Konkurrenten werden zu Partnern
Aufforderung der Finma: UBS zahlt Dividende in zwei Tranchen - UBS-Aktie gefragt
SMI und DAX gehen fester ins Osterwochenende
Tesla-Aktie letztlich freundlich: Tesla kürzt in USA Gehälter und streicht Löhne bei beurlaubten Arbeitern
Santhera-Aktie mit zweistelligem Kursplus: Frisches Geld beschafft
CS-Aktie klar im Plus: Credit Suisse halbiert Dividendenvorschlag
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie legt zweistellig zu: Kandidat wird in klinischer Studie zur Corona-Behandlung getestet

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen fester ins Osterwochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der DAX konnten sich mit Aufschlägen ins verlängerte Wochenende verabschieden.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB