08.09.2020 02:40:00

Rebel at heart: David Garrett and THOMAS SABO relaunch their co-operation

LAUF AN DER PEGNITZ, Germany, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- David Garrett and THOMAS SABO are once again collaborating on the new autumn/winter 2020 season. As of September 1, 2020, the violinist will be the global face of Rebel at heart and will showcase the unmistakable DNA of the collection for the coming year.

 

 

As a long-time friend of the brand, the musician represents the individual look of the collection like no-one else: "The connection to THOMAS SABO is a very special one that has grown over the years. Therefore, I am very pleased about our renewed cooperation. The Rebel at heart designs are my daily companion and suit my taste exactly," says David Garrett.

The heart of the current Rebel Kingdom Collection is a kingdom of jewellery rebels: inspired by the modern fantasy genre and characterised by deep symbolism and strength. The jewellery pieces in the collection are now available exclusively in THOMAS SABO shops and online at www.thomassabo.com. The new crossover album by David Garrett will be released in October under the title "Alive - My Soundtrack."

Pictures for editorial use: https://nextcloud.thomassabo.com/s/nxstraztKNtM84i

@thomassabo_rebelatheart #rebelatheartbyTS #thomassabo

About THOMAS SABO

THOMAS SABO is a leading international jewellery company, offering its versatile designs through selective and high-quality multi-channel distribution. In addition to its core segment of elaborately handcrafted jewellery in 925 Sterling silver, THOMAS SABO has designed and distributed watches since 2009 and sunglasses since 2019. Founded in 1984 by Thomas Sabo in Lauf an der Pegnitz, Germany, the company has over 3,100 points of sale worldwide, including around 260 shops and the online shop at www.thomassabo.com. THOMAS SABO has an international workforce of around 1,600 employees.

Press contact:
THOMAS SABO GmbH & Co. KG
Tel: +49 - (0)9123 - 9715 0
Mail: press@thomassabo.com

http://instagram.com/thomassabo 
http://twitter.com/THOMASSABO
http://www.youtube.com/ThomasSaboOfficial

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1247939/THOMAS_SABO_Rebel_at_heart_David_Garrett.jpg

SOURCE THOMAS SABO GmbH & Co.KG

Nachrichten

