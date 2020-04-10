+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
10.04.2020 00:20:00

Realty ONE Group Tops Industry List for Largest Growth in Sales Volume

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Realty ONE Group International, was named once again one of the fastest growing franchisors in the nation, this time by the real estate industry's leading management consulting and research firm, T3 Sixty.

Realty ONE Group ranked No. 1 for year-over-year sales volume growth at 22.5 percent, far and above other national real estate franchisors, in T3 Sixty's comprehensive annual Real Estate Almanac.

"Realty ONE Group's strong 22.5 percent sales volume growth was… largely as a result of actual significant new franchise sales," the research firm said in a statement about the results.

This report comes on the heels of a record-setting first quarter for the global franchisor who signed 25 new franchises – six of those in the last four days of March alone – while adding over 550 real estate professionals in the same period.

"We're not surprised by these numbers at all as we know we're one of the only companies growing rapidly and organically" said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group. "We're ready for exponential growth now and have the tools, services, training, leadership and support teams in place to blow up these numbers."

During the first quarter of stellar growth, the company also saw closed transactions up 32% and sales volume up 28%, both year-over-year. The global franchisor now boasts more than 13,000 real estate professionals and announced it will be opening three new U.S. states – North Dakota, New Hampshire and Rhode Island.

Realty ONE Group, known as the UNBrokerage, continues to attract new potential franchise owners and real estate professionals even in uncertain times. The franchisor recently launched new websites like OwnAONE.com and WakingUpToWin.com, while ramping up digital marketing efforts, conducting daily Town Hall web meetings, releasing new podcasts, and hosting virtual VIP tours to introduce the thriving business to entrepreneurs across the globe.

With a bright future ahead, Realty ONE Group is transcending into a lifestyle brand, embodying a thriving spirit and COOLTURE, while focusing on business coaching and proprietary technologies. The company now has more than 13,000 real estate professionals in over 280 locations across 42 states, Washington D.C. and Canada, and has doubled its national footprint and market share in the past 24 months.

Learn more at http://www.OwnAOne.com.

# # #

About Realty ONE Group
Founded in 2005, Realty ONE Group is an industry disruptor, radically changing the face of real estate franchising with its unique business model, fun coolture, technology infrastructure and superior support for its real estate professionals. The company has rapidly evolved to include more than 13,000 real estate professionals in over 280 offices across 42 U.S. states, Washington D.C. and Canada. Realty ONE Group ranks in the top one percent in the nation by REAL Trends, has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Top 5 Real Estate Franchise and has been on Inc. 500's list of the Fastest-Growing Companies for seven consecutive years. Realty ONE Group is surging ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit http://www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

 

SOURCE Realty ONE Group

