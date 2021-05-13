SMI 11’034 0.4%  SPI 14’142 0.3%  Dow 34’106 1.5%  DAX 15’200 0.3%  Euro 1.0945 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3’952 0.1%  Gold 1’826 0.5%  Bitcoin 43’981 -4.0%  Dollar 0.9059 -0.3%  Öl 66.9 -3.1% 
13.05.2021

Realty ONE Group Franchises Climb The Ranks Of Most Productive In The Industry

The UNBrokerage Lands Fifteen Powerhouse Offices on T3 Sixty's Mega 1000 List

LAS VEGAS, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest growing franchisors today, disrupted T3 Sixty's Mega 1000 list of predominantly traditional brokerages, landing fifteen of its progressive and most productive franchises in the ranking of the top 1000 largest brokerages by sales volume. That's the most franchises by any true 100%-commission company and double the number of Realty ONE Group offices that made the list the previous year.

The UNBrokerage, as it's known in the industry, continues to open offices and recruit real estate professionals in record number with its appealing business model, COOLTURE, dynamic brand, coaching, business support and more.

"These outstanding Realty ONE Group franchises are representative of the success we're seeing across our offices as real estate professionals continue to flood through the doors," said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group. "And we love disrupting a list that typically features traditional brokerages, showing the continual change in our industry."

Even during the coronavirus pandemic, Realty ONE Group saw growth in sales volume (up 18%), transactions (up 20%) and agent count (up 16%).

The UNBrokerage has more than 16,000 real estate professionals in more than 300 offices in 45 states, Washington D.C. and Canada and just announced it has sold the franchise rights to Singapore. As a sign of its appeal and record growth, the company was named a Top 50 Franchise for Women by Franchise Business Review and was once again named the No. 1 Fastest Growing 100%-Commission company on Entrepreneur's Fastest Growing Worldwide Franchise list of 2021.

To see a full list of Realty ONE Group franchises who ranked on the list, link here.
Learn more at www.OwnAOne.com.

About Realty ONE Group 
Founded in 2005, Realty ONE Group is an industry disruptor, radically changing the face of real estate franchising with its unique business model, fun coolture, technology infrastructure and superior support for its real estate professionals. The company has rapidly evolved to include more than 16,000 real estate professionals in over 300+ offices across 45 U.S. states, Washington D.C. and Canada. Realty ONE Group ranks in the top one percent in the nation by REAL Trends, has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Top 5 Real Estate Franchise and has been on Inc. 500's list of the Fastest-Growing Companies for seven consecutive years. Realty ONE Group is surging ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

SOURCE Realty ONE Group

﻿

