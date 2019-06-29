29.06.2019 00:06:00

Realtors® Housing Minute: A Video Recap of Market Activity in May

WASHINGTON, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Both pending and existing home sales rose on a month over month basis in May.

Visit https://www.nar.realtor/videos/housing-minute to watch a 59-second, animated video from the National Association of Realtors® summarizing May housing market conditions and performance reported in June.

The National Association of Realtors® is America's largest trade association, representing more than 1.3 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.

Information about NAR is available at www.nar.realtor.

