|
29.06.2019 00:06:00
Realtors® Housing Minute: A Video Recap of Market Activity in May
WASHINGTON, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Both pending and existing home sales rose on a month over month basis in May.
Visit https://www.nar.realtor/videos/housing-minute to watch a 59-second, animated video from the National Association of Realtors® summarizing May housing market conditions and performance reported in June.
The National Association of Realtors® is America's largest trade association, representing more than 1.3 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.
Information about NAR is available at www.nar.realtor.
MEDIA COMMUNICATIONS
For further information contact:
Jane Dollinger, 202/383-1042
jdollinger@realtors.org
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/realtors-housing-minute-a-video-recap-of-market-activity-in-may-300878040.html
SOURCE National Association of Realtors
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI geht fester ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen legen leicht zu -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel in Rot
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
G20-Gipfel gestartet: Die US-Indizes zeigen sich freundlich im Freitagshandel. Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte etwas zu, während auch der deutsche Leitindex DAX deutliche Aufschläge verbuchte. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben zum Wochenschluss ab.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}