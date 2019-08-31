31.08.2019 02:52:00

Realtors® Housing Minute: A Video Recap of Market Activity in July

WASHINGTON, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pending home sales fell on a year-over-year basis in July.

National Association of Realtors logo (PRNewsFoto/National Association of Realtors)

Visit https://www.nar.realtor/videos/housing-minute to watch a 58-second, animated video from the National Association of Realtors® summarizing July housing market conditions and performance reported in August.

The National Association of Realtors® is America's largest trade association, representing more than 1.3 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries. 

Information about NAR is available at www.nar.realtor.

For further information contact:
Quintin Simmons, 202/383-1178
qsimmons@realtors.org

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/realtors-housing-minute-a-video-recap-of-market-activity-in-july-300909961.html

SOURCE National Association of Realtors

Für die US-Indizes geht es an die Nulllinie. Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt verlief der Freitagshandel freundlich. In Fernost wiesen die Indizes vor dem Wochenende grösstenteils positive Vorzeichen aus.

