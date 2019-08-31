|
31.08.2019 02:52:00
Realtors® Housing Minute: A Video Recap of Market Activity in July
WASHINGTON, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pending home sales fell on a year-over-year basis in July.
Visit https://www.nar.realtor/videos/housing-minute to watch a 58-second, animated video from the National Association of Realtors® summarizing July housing market conditions and performance reported in August.
The National Association of Realtors® is America's largest trade association, representing more than 1.3 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.
Information about NAR is available at www.nar.realtor.
For further information contact:
Quintin Simmons, 202/383-1178
qsimmons@realtors.org
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/realtors-housing-minute-a-video-recap-of-market-activity-in-july-300909961.html
SOURCE National Association of Realtors
