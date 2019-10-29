+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
29.10.2019 10:00:00

Realtor Tony M. Guglielmo, CCIM Discusses the Importance of Investing in Commercial Real Estate

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Real estate investing goes well beyond residential. "Investing in commercial real estate can help people save more for their retirement, help with their children's college savings or diversify one's investment portfolio," said Guglielmo, CCIM, broker/owner of Allied Commercial Real Estate.

To further educate investors on commercial real estate, which can include retail buildings, office buildings, warehouses, apartment buildings and more, Guglielmo shares the following three tips on why it's a necessary component to one's investment portfolio:

No. 1: Earning potential. Perhaps the best reason to invest in commercial real estate is the earning potential. "Commercial properties can have an average annual return of the purchase price between 6% and 12% over a 5- or 10-year hold, which is a far greater yield than the annual return for other investment vehicles, which are generally 1% to 4%," stressed Guglielmo.

No. 2: Tax benefits. Investing in commercial real estate puts the investor in a position to claim deductions related to depreciation, interest expense, and other items to help defer the taxes on cash distributions. "For example, the IRS allows commercial real estate investors to deduct some of a property's depreciated value to account for the cost of maintenance and upkeep," noted Guglielmo.

No. 3: Less volatility. The long-term rental arrangements common to commercial real estate helps reduce cash flow volatility. "Keep in mind that tenants often sign lease agreements for 3 to 5 years, and some leases even extend for several more years," concluded Guglielmo.

About Allied Commercial Real Estate
Allied Commercial Real Estate is a full-service real estate brokerage company specializing in the sale and lease of real property in the Greater Southern California area. Its team of professionals provides acquisition, disposition, exchange, consulting and advisory services for nearly all property types. For more information, please call 909-786-4300, or visit http://alliedcommercialrealestate.com/. The office is located at 9327 Fairway View Place, Suite 300, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730.

For media inquiries, please call THE NALA at 805.650.6121, ext. 361.

 

SOURCE Allied Commercial Real Estate

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

08:54
Marktüberblick: S&P 500 bricht aus
07:21
Daily Markets: S&P500 – Zahlreiche Widerstände voraus / LafargeHolcim – Direkt am Widerstand
28.10.19
SMI mit Allzeithoch: Zahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
28.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Dufry AG, Logitech International SA, Julius Baer Group Ltd
28.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
28.10.19
Vontobel: derimail - «Better safe than sorry» - Callable BRCs mit extra tiefer Barriere
28.10.19
SMI mit Schwung nach oben
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.10.19
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die globale Disruption auf Small-Cap-Aktien aus?
22.10.19
Schroders: Wie lassen sich die Auswirkungen geopolitischer Ereignisse auf den Markt messen?
18.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die BRIC-Länder schwächt
mehr
SMI mit Allzeithoch: Zahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

JPMorgan sieht prekäre Lage auf den Geldmarkt zukommen - Fed-Geldspritze wirkungslos
ABB-Aktie etwas fester: ABB übernimmt chinesischen Anbieter von Ladelösungen für Elektrofahrzeuge
Polyphor-Aktien nicht zu stoppen - Weitere Kursgewinne
Parallelen zu den Zwanzigern - Experte warnt vor dem Platzen einer neuen Blase
Griechen holen ihr Geld nach Hause
Dow Jones geht über 27'000 Zählern in den Feierabend -- SMI zwischenzeitlich mit neuem Allzeithoch -- DAX schliesst fester -- Asiens Börsen können bis Handelsende zulegen
Habeck übt scharfe Kritik an Absage der Thüringer FDP
LVMH-Aktie wechselt Vorzeichen, Tiffany-Aktie 30 Prozent höher: LVMH bestätigt Übernahmegespräche mit Tiffany
Microsoft-Aktie mit Rekordhoch: Microsoft gewinnt Rennen um Milliardenvertrag mit Pentagon
Beyond Meat springt in die schwarzen Zahlen - Aktie fällt dennoch tief

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI leicht im Minus -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Dienstag mit kleinen Verlusten. Der DAX bewegt sich um die Nulllinie. Die Börsen in Asien zeigen sich am Dienstag ohne gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB