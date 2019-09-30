+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
Realtor® Rebecca Van Camp Launches Southwest Idaho's First Relocation Brokerage Firm, Relocate 208

BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Van Camp formed her independent brokerage firm Relocate 208 with one mission: to guide individuals and families through the relocation process. "Boise is one of the fastest growing cities in the United States -- and we are expanding because people want to move here," said broker/owner Van Camp. "I created my firm to help this growing population navigate the tricky world of relocation with a personal connection, the assistance of a relocation advocate and less stress. I know the Treasure Valley and am passionate about sharing it with others."

A native of Cincinnati, Ohio, Van Camp relocated to Boise, Idaho, in 1998. As a transplant herself, she knows the unique challenges that come from moving to a new state. Van Camp first tapped into her knowledge to form "Bailing To Boise ~ a Relocation Resource," a Facebook group dedicated to helping those living out-of-state to learn about life in the Treasure Valley. Group members can chat directly with Van Camp and others who have moved -- or are planning to move -- to the area.

This personal relationship is what sets Relocate 208 apart from other firms. "Relocation doesn't end with a new home; it is a journey," noted Van Camp. "I work hard to connect my clients with others so they have a support system right away from people who understand what it's like."

After obtaining her real estate broker's license, Van Camp realized her dream of opening her own brokerage firm -- the first in the area to specialize in relocation. She looks forward to serving new residents of Idaho's Treasure Valley in the years to come.

"The real estate industry can sometimes feel cold and impersonal," concluded Van Camp. "I strive to take the transactional and make it relational. It's important to have a friend to guide you through the process. With a proven track record of successful relocations, hopefully I'll be able to assist many more families as they explore the sometimes daunting task of relocating to Southwest Idaho as it's truly my pleasure."

About Rebecca Van Camp, Relocate 208
Rebecca Van Camp caters to relocation clients and also works with local clients for crosstown relocations. She has extensive experience in representing both buyers and sellers. She has developed a proven business model that is specifically focused on relocation and all aspects of assisting you along the journey of a home purchase, including great lending partners. For more information, please call (208) 870-7030, or visit https://www.rebecca208.com/.

For media inquiries, please call the NALA at 805.650.6121, ext. 361.

 

SOURCE Rebecca Van Camp

