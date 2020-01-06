RealStreet Promotes Katy Cook to Marketing Manager

BALTIMORE, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RealStreet, a leading national employment and recruiting firm for the architecture, engineering and construction communities throughout the United States, is pleased to announce the recent promotion of Katy Cook from Marketing Coordinator to Marketing Manager.

"Katy's hard work and dedication enabled her to achieve this new position," said RealStreet President, Judith McGovern. McGovern elaborated further stating that, "Ms. Cook has held an integral role in the company's ongoing growth and success. We are proud to offer her this opportunity and are excited to enable her career development."

Katy joined the RealStreet team six (6) years ago. During this time she has supported the company's goal to provide the highest-quality candidates to clients and helped the business grow from one office in Maryland to seven offices across the country. She has managed the company's online presence, coordinated and attended trade shows and facilitated numerous business development programs and marketing initiatives. She has also been responsible for email marketing efforts, created new marketing materials and supported the development of numerous contract proposals.

As the Marketing Manager, Katy will be responsible for initiating, monitoring and managing the internal and external marketing activities for RealStreet. She is also in the process of sourcing a new Marketing Coordinator to join the team in the corporate office. This individual will further the success of RealStreet by strengthening current marketing efforts, while enabling the development of new initiatives.

If you, or someone you know, are interested in this fantastic opportunity, email your resume to Katy Cook or apply online.

For more information about Katy Cook, please visit our Team Bios page.

Follow RealStreet on Social Media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

About RealStreet

RealStreet matches professionals with career opportunities in the federal, architecture, engineering and construction communities. From commercial and private ventures to government initiatives, our professionals provide solutions for clients throughout the continental U.S. Our exclusive industry focus, firsthand construction experience, and professional recruiting expertise lay a solid foundation for the success of clients and candidates alike. RealStreet provides clients with flexible options, such as employee leasing, temp-to-hire or direct hire employment solutions. Our 'True-Match' recruiting process helps clients meet their goals by providing quick access to executive-level professionals, which enables them to reduce costs and meet critical deadlines. Ensure the success of your next initiative with RealStreet! For more information regarding RealStreet, visit http://www.realstreet.com.

SOURCE RealStreet