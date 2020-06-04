04.06.2020 15:18:00

RealShield™ Face Coverings Offer Groundbreaking Solution to New Health Requirements for LA Restaurants

LAS VEGAS, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RealShield™ by Racing Optics Inc., an affordable premium face-covering made in the USA has become the preferred solution for restaurants across Los Angeles County as they scramble to become compliant with new health guidelines released by the County of Los Angeles Department of Public Health.

The protocol for restaurants opening for on-site dining outlines the need for face shields to be worn by the waitstaff and other employees when servicing customers in the county. RealShield™'s groundbreaking technology perfectly addresses these protocols with a durable, shatterproof design.

With more than 72,000 restaurants and over 1 million people currently employed at restaurants in LA, the popularity of the lightweight face shields has skyrocketed.

According to a team of experts at the Iowa City VA Health Care System Department of Internal Medicine, face shields have a number of advantages over masks and should be included as part of strategies to reduce transmission in community settings.

"Protecting people and surfaces is in the DNA of the company. Our teams designed RealShield™ from scratch using the latest findings from experts and scientists," said Christophe Fremont, Chairman of the Board of Racing Optics. "When the pandemic started, we felt a responsibility to use our 20 years of expertise with face coverings in Racing Optics to design a product that offered better protection than a face mask, and RealShield™ was born!"

Unlike other face shields on the market, RealShield™ is shockingly easy to clean, is reusable, adds UV protection and fits on most hats and visors.

"We are excited to be the premier solution for LA County as they reopen their restaurant doors with RealShield™," said Bart Wilson, President of Racing Optics. "We're thankful for the opportunity to help fellow business owners keep their doors open and their employees and customers safe."

Because of the innovative modern design and high-end LEXAN™ material, the face shield is comfortable enough for staff members to wear for hours without being distracted.

Christina Grant, owner of Coastal Kitchen restaurant in neighboring Orange County has reopened her doors with RealShield™ face coverings for the waitstaff. "We have all-new protective gear and now you can see our smiling faces because of RealShield™," Grant said. "Our mission at Coastal Kitchen is to deliver a quality dining experience in a comfortable, friendly atmosphere with a consistency that will bring guests back. Now, we can do this again with our staff wearing the RealShield™."

Restaurants and other businesses need high-quality face shields so their teams can work safely indoors and outdoors. RealShield™ is the premium solution for LA County restaurants who want to get back to business safely and with a smile!

About Racing Optics

Racing Optics, Inc. is a family-owned business founded in southern California in 1999 by Bart, Steve, and Seth Wilson. Currently located in Las Vegas, Nevada, the company has continued to build upon the legacy of the Wilson family in racing.

Racing Optics multi-layer laminated-tearoffs have become a fixture in professional and competitive racing alike, championed by legends like Tony Stewart, Ricky Carmichael, and countless other winners. RealShield is the newest invention in the company.

About RealShield™

RealShield™ premium face covering is an affordable optically clear full-face shield that easily attaches to your favorite hat or visor. The patent-pending shatterproof design is optimized for fit and long-lasting comfort and manufactured using premium LEXAN™ material which protects against airborne droplets and aerosols. Proudly made in the USA.

Media contact:
Lauralie Levy
241076@email4pr.com 
702-406-3471

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/realshield-face-coverings-offer-groundbreaking-solution-to-new-health-requirements-for-la-restaurants-301070805.html

SOURCE RealShield

