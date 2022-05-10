Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’564 1.0%  SPI 14’800 0.7%  Dow 32’161 -0.3%  DAX 13’535 1.2%  Euro 1.0487 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’555 0.8%  Gold 1’838 -0.8%  Bitcoin 30’315 0.5%  Dollar 0.9955 0.2%  Öl 101.6 -3.5% 
1 Aktie gratis
Realogy Holdings Aktie [Valor: 19755309 / ISIN: US75605Y1064]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
11.05.2022 00:58:00

RealScout Wins Realogy's FWD Innovation Summit 2022

Realogy Holdings
10.12 CHF -5.33%
Kaufen Verkaufen

MADISON, N.J., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, today announced that RealScout, a real estate technology company that provides a full-featured search platform for real estate agents to collaborate with their clients during the home–buying process, was selected as the winner of the FWD Innovation Summit (FWD) 2022. Realogy's annual FWD competition is designed to accelerate technology innovation and help shape the future of the real estate services market. RealScout will receive $25k and prominent placement in Realogy's Open Ecosystem, a technology platform that brings together agents, brokers, partners and developers to enable choice, flexibility and customized solutions for home buying and selling and beyond.

(PRNewsfoto/Realogy Holdings Corp.)

"Our team loves this industry, and we are steadfast in our commitment to supporting it," said Andrew Flachner, president and co-founder of RealScout. "One of the most exciting parts of our plan involves the integration of our platform with Realogy's open ecosystem. We believe that's the way the industry is heading, Realogy is leading the way, and we're excited to be a part of that story."

FWD, Realogy's one-of-a-kind pitch competition, highlights forward-thinking technology, ideas and solutions to unlock opportunities for agents, brokers, and the consumers they serve. There were five finalists who presented their products and innovations to a panel of Realogy executives, brokers and agents. Runners up include Earnnest, Elm Street, Likely.ai and MaxaDesigns.

"All of the finalists of this year's FWD Innovation Summit presented rich and meaningful technology that aid in various aspects of the real estate market and services, so selecting a single winner wasn't an easy task," said Kacie Ricker, senior vice president of Product, Realogy. "RealScout has a consistent track record of delivering a high-quality product, which is proven by successful implementations throughout our brokerage network. Even better, their product strategy is strongly aligned with our Open Ecosystem vision, so we're very excited to add this powerful tool to our Marketplace. Working seamlessly with our existing tech tools such as MoxiWorks, RealScout is going to be a powerful tool in our agents' arsenals."

For more information about RealScout and their winning solution, please visit https://www.realscout.com

About RealScout
RealScout empowers real estate agents to engage/convert their leads/SOI (sphere of influence) through automated consumer experiences powered by reliable and timely MLS data. Partnering with leading brokerages in over 150 markets, RealScout helps agents and brokers achieve higher conversion rates, customer retention, and marketing ROI. RealScout offers many robust integrations with leading real estate CRMs, as well as a GraphQL API for advanced use cases.

RealScout also powers "Buyer Graph Initiatives" (cooperatives of brokerages sharing buyer activity) in 18+ metros, providing access to valuable real-time market demand insights to brokers, agents, and their clients.

For more information, please visit: www.realscout.com.

About Realogy Holdings Corp.
Realogy (NYSE: RLGY) is moving the real estate industry to what's next. As the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services encompassing franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture, Realogy supported approximately 1.5 million home transactions in 2021. The company's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, high-quality lead generation programs, and best-in-class learning and support services, Realogy fuels the productivity of its approximately 196,200 independent sales agents in the U.S. and approximately 136,400 independent sales agents in 118 other countries and territories, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Recognized for 11 consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Realogy has also been designated a Great Place to Work four years in a row, named one of LinkedIn's Top Companies in the U.S. the past two years, and honored on the Forbes list of World's Best Employers 2021.

Realogy Contact:

Wyatt Jefferies

Senior Director, Technology and Product Communications

Realogy

+1-404-587-5368

Wyatt.jefferies@realogy.com  

Media Contact:

Stephen Russell

Wireside Communications®

For Realogy

+1-804-362-7484

srussell@wireside.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/realscout-wins-realogys-fwd-innovation-summit-2022-301544486.html

SOURCE Realogy Holdings Corp.

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu Realogy Holdings Corp

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Realogy Holdings Corp

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

10.05.22 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
10.05.22 Under Armour im China-Stress
10.05.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.70% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Advanced Micro Devices Inc
10.05.22 Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch einzeln - BRCs mit nur einem Basiswert
10.05.22 Marktüberblick: Infineon hebt Prognose an
10.05.22 SMI nähert sich seinem Korrekturtief
10.05.22 Marktupdate 10. Mai: Abwärtstrend nach FED Zinsentscheid | BX Swiss TV
06.05.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Biontech, Moderna
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’038.25 19.65 SSSMVU
Short 12’356.64 12.74 RSSM1U
Short 12’747.75 8.88 SMIUBU
SMI-Kurs: 11’563.56 10.05.2022 17:30:00
Long 11’122.38 19.01 OSSM2U
Long 10’892.30 13.80 OSSM3U
Long 10’267.27 7.94 JSSMVU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NEL ASA Aktie News: NEL ASA mit herben Abschlägen
Zur Rose-Aktien schliesst 15 Prozent tiefer: Weiterhin Unsicherheit bei E-Rezept
Marktexperte Keith McCullough warnt: Börsencrash steht noch bevor - Kritik an Geldpolitik der Fed
"Turnaround Tuesday": US-Börsen schliessen nach starken Schwankungen uneinheitlich -- SMI legt letztendlich zu -- DAX schlussendlich freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schlossen mehrheitlich tiefer
CS-Aktie letztlich etwas tiefer: CS beendet offenbar Verhandlungen mit GFG über "Greensill-Forderungen"
Swiss Steel-Aktie legt deutlich zu: Swiss Steel setzt Steigflug im ersten Quartal fort
Idorsia-Aktie gewinnt: Idorsia mit Forschungs-Schlappe bei erleidet mit Studie zur Behandlung von Esssucht
Meyer Burger-Aktie schlussendlich deutlich höher: Meyer Burger stellt neue Solarmodule vor
Peloton-Aktie wird für massiven Verlust abgestraft
Holcim-Aktie schliesst fester: Offenbar Interessenten für Holcims Indiengeschäft - Indische JSW vor Gebot

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

"Turnaround Tuesday": US-Börsen schliessen nach starken Schwankungen uneinheitlich -- SMI legt letztendlich zu -- DAX schlussendlich freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schlossen mehrheitlich tiefer

Am heimischen Aktienmarkt dominierte die Zuversicht: Die Schweizer Börse zeigte sich auch zum Handelsschluss höher. Auch am deutschen Finanzmarkt setzte ein Erholungskurs ein, der den DAX auch zum Ende der Sitzung wieder über die Marke von 13'500 Punkten trieb. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich unentschlossen. In Fernost dominierten am Dienstag die Bären.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit