<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
30.08.2019 22:19:00

RealPage to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP), a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry, today announced that Rhett Butler, Vice President of Investor Relations, will present at the 2nd Annual Craig-Hallum FinTech Innovators Conference, to be held in New York City on September 4, 2019 at 12:10 p.m. EDT.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Salesforce.com Inc. / Workday Inc. 48927562 55.00 % 9.50 %
Nike Inc. / Under Armour Inc. 48927592 49.00 % 8.50 %
Infineon / SAP / Siemens 48927563 59.00 % 8.30 %

About RealPage, Inc.

RealPage is a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. Clients use our platform to improve operating performance and increase capital returns. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Richardson, Texas, RealPage currently serves over 12,300 clients worldwide from offices in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information about the company, visit https://www.realpage.com.

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu RealPage Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu RealPage Incmehr Analysen

29.08.19 RealPage Buy Craig Hallum
28.02.18 RealPage Buy The Benchmark Company
01.11.17 RealPage Buy The Benchmark Company

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)