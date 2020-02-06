<
06.02.2020 00:17:00

RealPage to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP), a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry, today announced that it plans to report financial results for its fourth quarter year ended December 31, 2019, on Thursday, February 27, 2020, after the market closes.

The Company will host a conference call at 5 p.m. EST the same day to discuss its financial results. Participants are encouraged to listen to the presentation via a live web broadcast at https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/rlpg/mediaframe/34658/indexl.html. In addition, a live dial-in is available domestically at 877-407-9128 and internationally at 201-493-6752. A replay will be available at 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415.

About RealPage, Inc.

RealPage provides a technology platform that enables real estate owners and managers to change how people experience and use rental space. Clients use the platform to gain transparency in asset performance, leverage data insights and monetize space to create incremental yields. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Richardson, Texas, RealPage currently serves over 18 million units worldwide from offices in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information about RealPage, please visit https://www.RealPage.com.

